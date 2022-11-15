Aircraft Jack Market Research | Edition 2022 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

The global aircraft jack market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over **% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of the aircraft jack market are the growing demand for commercial and military aircraft and the increasing air traffic. The rising number of airlines and airports globally is also fueling the demand for aircraft jacks. However, the high cost of these products is restraining the growth of the market to some extent.

Some of the key findings from the report include:

• One of the main things that is driving the growth of the aircraft rental market is the growth of the commercial aviation industry.

• Increasing air passenger traffic and a rise in the number of aircraft are the other two major drivers for this market.

• Axle jacks are anticipated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to their wide usage in various applications, such as changing tyres or performing maintenance on an aircraft.

• The tripod jacks segment is expected to have the most revenue share of all the types in 2027. This is because they are light and portable, which makes them useful in both commercial and military aviation.

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in a decrease in demand for aircraft jacks, as the aviation industry has been hard hit by the pandemic. The global aircraft jack market is expected to decline in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the market is expected to grow and get better in 2021, when the aviation industry is expected to start getting better.

The following segments are covered in the report:

By Type

• Tripod Jack

• Axle Jack

By Application

• Commercial TAM

• Business Jet

Regional Shares:

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for commercial aircraft jacks during the forecast period. The growing aviation industry, coupled with the rise in air passenger traffic, is leading to an increased demand for commercial aircraft jacks in this region. Other regions, such as North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, are also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key players in the market, including their business overviews, product offerings, and recent developments. In the report, Tronair, Hydro Systems, Tmh-Tools, Solair Group, Langa Industrial, Meyer Hydraulics, Makro Aero, Chiarlone Officine, JMS, and Dedienne Aerospace are just some of the big names that are talked about.

