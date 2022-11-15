Opkey Announces Change Impact Analysis Testing Feature for Enterprise Packaged Applications
Opkey’s Change Impact Analysis module provides proactive alerts on how software updates will affect an entire business ecosystem.
We are proud to offer yet another innovative feature to help business leaders deal with increasing testing challenges”DUBLIN, CA, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opkey, the industry leader in test automation for packaged applications, is proud to announce the release of Change Impact Analysis, a new AI-enhanced feature that helps QA teams predict how a particular software update will impact existing business processes and tests.
— Pankaj Goel, Opkey’s CEO and Founder
Opkey’s Change Impact Analysis allows users to easily compare their “as-is” vs. “to-be” processes to ensure workflow continuity and expected performance. This helps clients achieve optimal test coverage and eliminates potential downtime by automatically detecting vulnerabilities and pinpointing areas for testing prior to an update going live.
“We are proud to offer yet another innovative feature to help business leaders deal with increasing testing challenges,” Pankaj Goel, Opkey’s CEO said. “Change Impact Analysis empowers testing teams to be proactive and eases the burden of regular software updates.”
Opkey’s Change Impact Analysis is built on their Test Mining technology, which combines process mining, test modeling, and automated test creation by plugging into any ERP environment to surface tests–both manual and automated–that have been run historically. In parallel, Opkey also reads activity & configuration logs to understand the actual workflows of each user. This then highlights the gap between what organizations are testing in their ERP applications, compared to what they should be testing based on their real-life employee business processes.
For more information on Opkey and their new Change Impact Analysis feature, visit opkey.com
About Opkey
Opkey is redefining test automation for web, mobile and ERP applications. Opkey’s no-code platform instantly generates the test cases you need and transforms them into automated test cases in one click, enabling both business users and IT to automate and scale testing efforts. With 30,000+ pre-build test cases across 14+ ERPs and 150+ technologies, and notable mentions by industry analysts like IDC, Gartner and Forrester, Opkey is redefining the future of Test Automation.
Opkey has more than 250 enterprise clients and is headquartered in Dublin, California, with offices in NYC, Pittsburgh, India, and Australia.
