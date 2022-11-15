Researchers Find A New Way To Explain How Green-Lipped Mussel Oil Reduces Joint Pain And Improves Flexibility.
NZ researchers discover that green-lipped mussel oil improves joint pain by actually promoting the rebuilding and replacing of new bone and cartilage tissue.WHANGANUI, NEW ZEALAND, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FREZZOR New Zealand, a global health and nutritional products company with operations in New Zealand, USA, Europe, UK, and China, is reporting on a recent study conducted in New Zealand that has the potential to shed new light on the joint health benefits and extend the use of green-lipped mussel oil.
According to a research team from Massey University, New Zealand, green-lipped mussel oil has been extensively tested and reported on, dating back to 1975, for the anti-inflammatory effect from its long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids; including the two well-known omega-3’s EPA and DHA.
Most of this previous research, however, examined the specific anti-inflammatory properties involving the inhibition of an inflammatory compound called prostaglandin E2, which is similar to the way that modern NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) like ibuprofen and aspirin work.
Unlike the previous research, the researchers focused on the bioactive lipids, including the wide range of omega-3 fatty acids found in green-lipped mussel oil, believing that they might play an important role in helping to reduce or even halt the breakdown of bone that is often associated with the progression of certain types of joint diseases such as osteoarthritis.
In particular, the researchers wanted to see if they could slow down the production of a certain type of bone cell called an osteoclast, which is responsible for starting the recycling process of bone by breaking bone so that new bone cells, called osteoblasts, can rebuild new bone.
Unfortunately, as we age, and for those with metabolic disorders such as diabetes, our body produces disproportionately more osteoclasts, which leads to a greater degree of bone breakdown, a progressive loss of bone mineral density, and pronounced deterioration in cartilage health within joints.
After the competition of this study, the research team concluded positive results stating, “This current study has proved another pharmacological activity of GSM [Green Shell Mussel, also traditionally known as green-lipped mussel], which is anti-osteoclastogenesis.” What this means is that their research demonstrated that green-lipped mussel oil could significantly reduce osteoclasts' growth, thereby slowing the breakdown and resorption of bone and effectively preserving one’s bone structure intact.
While more human clinical studies are expected to build on these findings, this research explains the effectiveness already experienced by many consumers when taking green-lipped mussel oil for improving joint comfort and promoting mobility and flexibility. This research shows that not only does suppressing osteoclasts potentially reduce the future risk of bone diseases like osteoporosis, but it greatly improves cartilage health which is often at the center of many joint and arthritis conditions.
Ref: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bonr.2021.101132
