"We Missed It" says Top Chef; Now It's Back After 20 Years
EINPresswire.com/ -- After a 20-year absence from US restaurants, this ultra-premium brand of New Zealand lamb is set to make a comeback in the US. By demand from top chefs, 100% Grass-fed TURNER New Zealand Lamb Racks, which are free-range, hormone-free, antibiotic-free, and GMO-free are set to make a comeback in leading restaurants across America over the coming months.
Noel Turner first started shipping his premium New Zealand gourmet foods into the US back in the 1980s. It all started with the first shipment of New Zealand green-lipped mussels to the US in 1982. Turner was a pioneer in the aquaculture, harvesting, and processing of wild New Zealand green-lipped mussels in the 1970s. Turner moved to the US in 1985 to introduce the world to New Zealand Greenlip Mussels and became “the global marketing pioneer” of NZ green-lipped mussels when he single-handedly “main-streamed” mussels and calamari onto thousands of menus across the US in the 1980s and 90s and made eating mussels and calamari acceptable to millions of restaurant consumers. TURNER Mussels and TURNER Calamari became incredibly popular, and Turner soon found himself being asked for other premium New Zealand foods, which included New Zealand grass-fed Lamb, Beef, and Venison.
Noel Turner worked directly with New Zealand sheep farmers and meat processors to select the finest cuts of New Zealand lamb to carry the ultra-premium TURNER brand. Just like his TURNER Mussels and TURNER Calamari, only the best of the premium export-grade lamb was selected because this makes a big difference, according to top US chefs.
In the early 2000s, cheap meat, mussels, calamari, and seafood started to appear on restaurant menus from many sources including China, South America, India, Eastern Europe, Thailand, Vietnam, and Korea, so rather than compromising his quality to compete on price, Noel Turner decided to focus his energy and efforts on extending his Ultra-Premium TURNER Brand to include premium high-quality supplements from New Zealand grown and sourced ingredients.
But the food industry has a long memory and chefs were constantly asking Turner to bring back his ultra-premium TURNER brand of gourmet foods to US restaurants. In 2021, he revitalized the TURNER Mussels and TURNER Calamari to restaurants across America, and now, back by demand from chefs, TURNER Lamb Racks are set to make a return as well.
The world has changed; more and more people are coming to realize that health is everything, and what you put in your mouth plays a big piece in this. There is a huge demand for clean food free of GMOs, pesticides, chemicals, toxins, antibiotics, hormones, and additives. Noel Turner is here to meet that demand. You can TRUST Noel Turner and you can TRUST the TURNER Brand. 100% Grass-fed TURNER New Zealand Lamb Racks, which are free-range, hormone-free, antibiotic-free, and GMO-free are back to satisfy the demand of discerning US chefs and their health-conscious guests who are demanding the food they can trust. TURNER is food with integrity.
About TURNER New Zealand.
TURNER New Zealand is committed to providing world-class, high-quality foods and nutritional products from the pure, pristine environment of New Zealand, to the global marketplace. TURNER - Food with Integrity!
Contact
Noel Turner
Chairman & CEO
FREZZOR New Zealand
noel.turner@turner.co.nz
www.turnernewzealand.com
Skype: noelturner
Noel Turner
Noel Turner first started shipping his premium New Zealand gourmet foods into the US back in the 1980s. It all started with the first shipment of New Zealand green-lipped mussels to the US in 1982. Turner was a pioneer in the aquaculture, harvesting, and processing of wild New Zealand green-lipped mussels in the 1970s. Turner moved to the US in 1985 to introduce the world to New Zealand Greenlip Mussels and became “the global marketing pioneer” of NZ green-lipped mussels when he single-handedly “main-streamed” mussels and calamari onto thousands of menus across the US in the 1980s and 90s and made eating mussels and calamari acceptable to millions of restaurant consumers. TURNER Mussels and TURNER Calamari became incredibly popular, and Turner soon found himself being asked for other premium New Zealand foods, which included New Zealand grass-fed Lamb, Beef, and Venison.
Noel Turner worked directly with New Zealand sheep farmers and meat processors to select the finest cuts of New Zealand lamb to carry the ultra-premium TURNER brand. Just like his TURNER Mussels and TURNER Calamari, only the best of the premium export-grade lamb was selected because this makes a big difference, according to top US chefs.
In the early 2000s, cheap meat, mussels, calamari, and seafood started to appear on restaurant menus from many sources including China, South America, India, Eastern Europe, Thailand, Vietnam, and Korea, so rather than compromising his quality to compete on price, Noel Turner decided to focus his energy and efforts on extending his Ultra-Premium TURNER Brand to include premium high-quality supplements from New Zealand grown and sourced ingredients.
But the food industry has a long memory and chefs were constantly asking Turner to bring back his ultra-premium TURNER brand of gourmet foods to US restaurants. In 2021, he revitalized the TURNER Mussels and TURNER Calamari to restaurants across America, and now, back by demand from chefs, TURNER Lamb Racks are set to make a return as well.
The world has changed; more and more people are coming to realize that health is everything, and what you put in your mouth plays a big piece in this. There is a huge demand for clean food free of GMOs, pesticides, chemicals, toxins, antibiotics, hormones, and additives. Noel Turner is here to meet that demand. You can TRUST Noel Turner and you can TRUST the TURNER Brand. 100% Grass-fed TURNER New Zealand Lamb Racks, which are free-range, hormone-free, antibiotic-free, and GMO-free are back to satisfy the demand of discerning US chefs and their health-conscious guests who are demanding the food they can trust. TURNER is food with integrity.
About TURNER New Zealand.
TURNER New Zealand is committed to providing world-class, high-quality foods and nutritional products from the pure, pristine environment of New Zealand, to the global marketplace. TURNER - Food with Integrity!
Contact
Noel Turner
Chairman & CEO
FREZZOR New Zealand
noel.turner@turner.co.nz
www.turnernewzealand.com
Skype: noelturner
Noel Turner
TURNER New Zealand Inc.
+1 949-622-6181
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other