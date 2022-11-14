Unlocking joint business action on air pollution and climate change
This session is in collaboration with the World Economic Forum, Inter IKEA Group, Clean Air Fund, Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) and Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC).
List of speakers
Facilitator: Sophia Li, Journalist, Climate x Web3 Founder
Firestarter: Alexandria Villaseñor, Co-Founder and Youth Staff Coordinator, Earth Uprising
Panellists:
- Andreas Ahrens, Head of Climate, Inter IKEA Group
- Martina Otto, Head, Secretariat, Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC)
- Steve Varley, Global Vice-Chair, Sustainability, EY
- Tolu Oni, Director, Global Diet and Activity Research Group and Network, MRC Epidemiology, University of Cambridge and Founder, UrbanBetter
Overview
- Opening remarks & firestarter
- Remarks from panelists
- Moderated discussion
- Audience Q&A
- Closing