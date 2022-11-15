Crowdfunding Professional Association (CfPA) Announces Newly Elected Officers for 2023
New Volunteer Executives Elected to Serve the Crowdfunding Industry-Leading Trade Association
Over $1.6 billion has been raised via Regulation Crowdfunding; we see that it is both an important complement and alternative to traditional funding vehicles, including venture capital.”WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington, DC - (November 15, 2022) – The Crowdfunding Professional Association, the leading association representing the investment crowdfunding industry, announced the results of their officer elections for the calendar year 2023.
— Devin Thorpe
Continuing on the board and elected to serve as president of the Association for the 2023 calendar year will be Devin Thorpe, author and new media journalist. Brian Christie, CEO of Brainsy Inc., will serve as vice president. The Board elected Jenny Kassan, CEO of the Kassan Group, to serve as corporate secretary. Brian Belley, Vice President of KingsCrowd, will continue in the role of CfPA treasurer through 2024, completing a three-year term.
Outgoing CfPA president Samson Williams, economist and educator, will transition to Vice Chairman. Scott McIntyre, a CfPA co-founder and Executive Director at WEconomy.US, will continue his role as Chairman.
“Regulated Investment Crowdfunding (#RIC) is proving to be a vital part of the small business and startup ecosystem nationally,” says Thorpe. “Over $1.6 billion has been raised via Regulation Crowdfunding; we see that it is both an important complement and alternative to traditional funding vehicles, including venture capital.”
Today, over 600 companies are actively raising money via Regulation Crowdfunding (RegCF). Some target as little as $50,000, while others seek to raise up to the $5 million cap. Nearly 100 other companies are raising money from the crowd under Regulation A+, which allows offerings up to $75 million annually.
The mission of the CfPA is to foster a healthy investment crowdfunding ecosystem, with millions of educated, active and informed investors funding companies in support of a diverse group of entrepreneurs and small businesses in communities across the country and around the world.
The CfPA, a U.S. 501(c)(6) non-profit trade group, advocates for the industry and carries out its mission through robust discourse and publishing online, annual gatherings and periodic webinars, providing guidance to investors and issuers alike. All participants in the growing crowdfunding ecosystem benefit from the work of the Association.
Chosen from among the members of the organization, the CfPA’s officers and directors serve as volunteers. CfPA officers serve 3-year terms, one year each in the positions of Secretary, Vice President and President. Membership in CfPA is open to issuers, investors, platforms, service providers, ecosystem partners, and other stakeholders in the crowdfunding ecosystem that wish to support the mission of the association and contribute to the continued advancement of the investment crowdfunding profession and industry. Participants may join at: http://www.crowdfundingecosystem.com/upgrade/upgrade.
###
Devin Thrope
Crowdfunding Professional Association
+1 801-930-0588
email us here