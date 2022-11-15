Ex/Current Members of Chicago, Whitesnake, Billy Joel, Trans-Siberian Orchestra Featured in New Single from Studio D’Lux

Studio D’lux releases “Light Still Shines” from the forthcoming self-titled debut EP. The single features lead vocals from ex-Chicago vocalist, Bill Champlin.

VERONA, NJ, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Studio D’lux is a unique musical venture fueled by singer, songwriter and instrumentalist Doug Kistner, who writes and produces all the songs released by the group. Following the release of their debut single, “Ain’t Good Enough,” which racked up nearly 70K spotify streams, Studio D’lux has launched their latest single, “Light Still Shines.” The new single features a roster of globally renowned former or current members of the bands Chicago, Whitesnake, TSO, Billy Joel, and more. The project aims to produce a modern blend of classic rock and yacht rock, but with added nuances and modern twists that make the music unique and fresh.

Packing a real punch, the song features former Chicago lead singer, keyboard player and Grammy Award winner, Bill Champlin; legendary Billy Joel drummer Liberty Devitto; and coveted Whitesnake and Trans-Siberian Orchestra guitarist Joel Hoekstra; alongside Kistner, who has performed with TSO, John Waite and more.

A self-titled EP release will follow on December 2nd, 2022, also features Elliot Randall (Steely Dan), Jon Herington (Steely Dan), and Glen Burtnik (Styx).

Studio D’Lux developed from Kistner’s collaboration with Bill Champlin. Their single, “There’s The Door” hit the Mediabase Activator, the New Music Weekly and National Radio Hits radio airplay charts, while reaching the iTunes sales charts in the UK.

More details can be seen at https://ffm.to/studiodlux and http://www.facebook.com/studiodluxmusic.

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

