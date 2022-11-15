Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,383 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 298,046 in the last 365 days.

The Great Alaskan Bowl Company Releases New Blog About Winter’s Approach

FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Great Alaskan Bowl Company just published a new blog about the approach of winter and what it means for the store in Fairbanks, Alaska. And even as the first snows are falling later in the year, winter is still coming!

Fairbanks saw its first snow of the year on October 9th. And while making it to the first of October without a snowfall used to be unheard of in Alaska, even with the first snows falling later in the year, Alaskans know that winter is not going to pass them by. This is why The Great Alaskan Bowl Company is getting the store ready for the winter and bringing out new gift ideas for the winter season.

As the weather begins to change, the store is also changing. More winter items are being stocked up for the holiday season including a warm variety of Christmas ornaments, hand warmers, knit hats, and Christmas cards.

In addition, The Great Alaskan Bowl Company is also adding specialty coffees, perfect for sipping on cold winter mornings. And patrons will delight in new gift boxes for kids that can be customized to suit any child. And shoppers will also find plenty of gift ideas for the kids including holiday coloring books, handmade wooden train sets, and beautiful Alaskan stickers.

Shoppers will also find plenty of holiday stocking stuffer ideas including handmade animal stuffies, and plenty of locally crafted jewelry – perfect for spreading joy at Christmas time.

Along with all of the new merchandise and the coming changes of season, The Great Alaskan Bowl Company is also making a few improvements to the shop such as adding in new flooring, sink, and vanity in the customer restroom. And new shelving displays are being made to install by Thanksgiving.

It’s the perfect time to get your holiday shopping done Alaska style. And The Great Alaskan Bowl Company in Fairbanks, Alaska is here to help. Feel free to stop in the store and ask what’s new, or you can visit the store online as well by heading over to the company website.

Emily Berriochoa
The Great Alaskan Bowl Company
+1 9074749663
email us here

You just read:

The Great Alaskan Bowl Company Releases New Blog About Winter’s Approach

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.