Abroad.Legal Expands into Indian Market to Help More Professionals Find Employment Overseas

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year, Abroad.Legal launches its platform in India to assist Indian skilled workers and professionals in scoring job contracts abroad.Abroad.Legal is an advanced online job-search service that helps people find international employment at vetted companies around the world and legalize abroad through a working visa.The company CEO, Irina Proskurina, says that opening the service to job-seekers from India is an important step that will benefit the international labor market.“Years of the pandemic have revealed the acute need for foreign human resources in developed economies. Many industries suffer from a shortage of workers, and companies are happy to accept foreign employees. In the USA alone, there were 10 million unfilled jobs in 2021, and only 8.4 million workers were looking for new opportunities."We believe that launching our service in India can help reverse the trend. About 18 million people in India search for jobs abroad yearly, and most candidates speak fluent English. Our expansion will help them connect with international employers efficiently.”Indeed, Indian citizens form a solid percentage of skilled workers who aspire to find employment in developed economies. For example, Canada welcomed nearly 100,000 Indian citizens as permanent residents in 2021 – this makes Indians the most numerous immigration group in the country.Yet, many potential employees still struggle to find reliable ways to find relevant vacancies, connect with international employers, and figure out the essential paperwork for relocation. This is where Abroad.Legal comes in to offer its services to job-hunters The platform is powered up with functions and features that allow people to ace international employment from start to finish:- It offers a vetted database of more than 10,000 employers that accept foreign candidates- It has a professional resume writing service - Service professionals help the candidate prepare for an interview with an employer- The platform provides legal relocation advice and assistance to job-seekersThe full range of services provided by the platform will be available to Indian audiences upon expansion.India is not the only country where the company wants to establish a solid presence in the near future: “We also see a lot of potential in Bangladesh, the Philippines, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Mexico, Brazil, and other markets.”Contact Information:Company Name: Abroad.LegalTelephone: +19294445999Email: support@abroad.legalCompany Address: 52 Mercer St, Soho, New York, NY 10013, USA

