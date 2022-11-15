Baker-Polito Administration Celebrates Brownfields Redevelopment Fund in Taunton 

Taunton — Today, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, Undersecretary of Community Development Ashley Stolba, and MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera were joined by state and local officials in Taunton to celebrate the Brownfields Redevelopment Fund awards, which total $2,612,740 to support 13 projects across the Commonwealth. Among the awards, the City of Taunton received a $200,000 grant for site remediation for a known petroleum release at 5-7 Nickerson Ave. The site is located in a primarily residential neighborhood and would be highly attractive for residential development.



“The Brownfields Redevelopment Fund supports cities and towns by advancing the clean-up of environmentally compromised sites that can be costly to redevelop,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Congratulations to today’s award recipients, and thank you for your leadership in transforming these challenging properties into something your communities can be proud of.”



“For over 20 years, the Brownfields Redevelopment Fund has invested tens of millions of dollars to ensure blighted and abandoned sites in Massachusetts can be safely redeveloped for residential and commercial use,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “Our administration has been proud to champion this program and we look forward to seeing the projects that will grow from these cleaned-up properties.”



“This important state resource helps our local partners breathe new life into underused properties to support housing and job creation,” said Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, who serves as chair of MassDevelopment’s Board of Directors. “We’re proud to deliver $2,612,740 for 13 projects across the Commonwealth this year and help our cities and towns make way for economic growth.”

“Across the Commonwealth, the Brownfields Redevelopment Fund is revitalizing environmentally challenging properties for the benefit of neighborhoods and their residents,” said Undersecretary of Community Development Ashley Stolba. “Here in the Gateway City of Taunton, a $200,000 award will help clean up a brownfield site to pave the way for future housing.”



“Brownfields awards will help communities from Gateway Cities to small towns address buildings, sites, and projects that for decades have laid dormant and blighted, depriving neighborhoods of hope and vibrancy,” said MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera. “These dollars will lay the ground work for new jobs and much-needed housing in places most neglected and hardest to build on.”



MassDevelopment oversees the Brownfields Redevelopment Fund, which helps to transform vacant, abandoned, or underused industrial or commercial properties by financing the environmental assessment and remediation of brownfield sites in the Commonwealth. From the Fund’s inception in 1998 through FY22, it has supported 778 awards for a total investment of more than $114 million.



The program is part of Community One Stop for Growth, a single application portal that provides a streamlined, collaborative review process of 12 state grant programs that fund economic development projects related to community capacity building, planning and zoning, site preparation, building construction, and infrastructure. Altogether, this round of the One Stop is awarding more than $143 million in grant awards to support 337 local economic development projects in 169 communities. The full list of grants can be found here.

Through this round of the One Stop, the Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development received 523 applications from 207 communities representing every region of the Commonwealth. Of the 337 applications awarded, 31% are located in a rural or small town; 32% are located in a Gateway City; and 43% are located in a Housing Choice Community. This investment is expected to directly support the creation of 6,950 new housing units across the Commonwealth, including 5,068 new market-rate units and 1,882 new affordable units.

MassDevelopment, the state’s development finance agency and land bank, works with businesses, nonprofits, banks, and communities to stimulate economic growth across the Commonwealth. During FY2022, MassDevelopment financed or managed 356 projects generating investment of more than $1.69 billion in the Massachusetts economy. These projects are estimated to create or support 11,080 jobs and build or preserve 1,778 housing units.

“Pleased to see that the legislatively created and funded Brownfield Redevelopment fund continues to play an important role helping municipalities across the Commonwealth remediate brownfield sites putting them back to use,” said Senator Marc R. Pacheco. “These funds go a long way in helping municipalities move forward in utilizing the once contaminated sites.”

“I am incredibly excited that the City of Taunton has received a $200,000 grant to revitalize the petroleum release brownfield site at 5-7 Nickerson Ave from the Brownfields Redevelopment Fund,” said Representative Carol Doherty. “What happens in the environmental space has downstream effects on racial and economic equity, and on the ability of our residents to make a life for themselves and their families here in Massachusetts. The grants provided by this fund will have a demonstrable impact, revitalizing contaminated properties, mitigating public health risks, and providing much-needed economic development not just here in Taunton, but in communities across the Commonwealth.”

“Today’s grant represents a meaningful step towards reviving an underutilized parcel of land in the City of Taunton into an opportunity for reuse,” said Representative Patricia A. Haddad. “This important state program helps make these projects viable and I am proud to have supported it in the past.”

"The Baker-Polito Administration has upheld their commitment to leave no community behind,” said Taunton Mayor Shaunna O’Connell. “The Brownfields cleanup is particularly important because of its impact on the safety of our residents. I am grateful for the ongoing efforts of the state to improve the conditions of contaminated sites which aids in economic development and ensures a safe future for our children."

Brownfields Redevelopment Fund Awards:

City of Attleboro – $249,540

This .47-acre site at 53 Falmouth St. is impacted by residual contamination requiring removal and transport to the appropriate receiving facility. Once the site is remediated, the city intends to offer the property for redevelopment; the city believes it is an ideal location for the development of multifamily housing. The site is located in an environmental justice neighborhood.

Town of Belchertown – $250,000

The Carriage Grove Power Plant Remediation Project will remediate the site around the power plant, which includes a boiler house and chimney stack, at the former Belchertown State School, now known as Carriage Grove.

City of Brockton – $250,000

This award will be for a scope of work to be completed with the purpose to stabilize and market the property at 11-15 Frederick Douglass Ave. for commercial development. The revitalization of this property will accomplish a goal of the Downtown Urban Revitalization District and support minority-owned and -operated business in downtown Brockton. The site is located in an environmental justice neighborhood.

City of Fitchburg – $250,000

The work of this project will include the removal of approximately 1,100 cubic yards of soil, dewatering, soil stabilization, soil disposal characterization, and related site work at 80 Lunenburg St. The 1.3-acre parcel provides a rare opportunity to provide affordable homeownership opportunities. The site is located in an environmental justice neighborhood.

City of Lowell – $250,000

This award will be used to properly remove an approximately 1,500-cubic-yard stockpile of contaminated soil from the site at 256.1 and 256.2 Dutton St. The site is part of an environmental justice area in the city. In accordance with the Hamilton Canal Innovation District Plan, the site is intended to be redeveloped to accommodate commercial, research, retail and/or residential uses. The site is located in an environmental justice neighborhood.

Town of Merrimac – $250,000

This award will be used to test a remaining foundation and soils for contamination and provide funds to remove the foundation and impacted soils at 2 Littles Court. The completion of this project would provide a pad-ready site ready for development.

City of Peabody – $250,000

This award will be used to support clean-up activities and soil excavation at 24 Caller St. and off-site transport critical to the success of the proposed redevelopment in this area of the city. The project funding will provide critical gap funds to support the proposed Riverwalk along the North River and ongoing revitalization efforts to spur investment/economic opportunities in the North River Neighborhood District. The site is located in an environmental justice neighborhood.

Town of Seekonk – $250,000

This award will be used for remediation of the three heavily contaminated wastewater lagoons, along with the surrounding contaminated berm spoils at 36 Maple Ave. Once remediation is completed the town will RFP the parcel with the intent of redevelopment for a mixed-use purpose.

Town of Somerset – $200,700

This award will be used for remediation of a .55-acre parcel at 3280 County St. with an abandoned 1,440-square-foot former gas and service station. It is impacted by a reported release of petroleum. Once the site is remediated, the town will work toward creating a rendering in order to attract the kind of development outlined in the community’s Master Plan, Economic Development Plan, and Route 138 Corridor Study.

Town of Southbridge – $43,000

This award will allow the town to move forward with an updated site assessment to determine to what extent measures are needed to remediate the site at 30 Mill St.

City of Springfield – $100,000

This award will be used to build upon past assessment and limited remediation work completed at the site at ES Pinevale Street. The assessment funds are needed to further understand the full scope of contamination and provide a path for potential further remediation and redevelopment. The site is located in an environmental justice neighborhood.

City of Taunton – $200,000

This award will be used for site remediation for a known petroleum release at 5-7 Nickerson Ave. It is located in a primarily residential neighborhood and would be highly attractive for residential development. The site is located in an environmental justice neighborhood.

Town of Weymouth – $69,500

This award will allow the town to move forward to update a site assessment at 420 Washington St. Rear. This will allow Weymouth to determine measures needed to remediate the site. The site is located in an environmental justice neighborhood.

