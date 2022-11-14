DivaLux Med Spa Announces Patient Open House Event on November 16, 2022
DivaLux Med Spa announces its Open House Event on Wednesday, November 16th from 5pm-8pm located at 36-16 Broadway, 2nd Floor, Queens, NY
We are bringing many new and exciting procedures and treatments to Queens, NY in our beautiful facility that we decided hosting an Open House was the best way to showcase all Your Company has to offer”QUEENS, NY, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DivaLux Med Spa is proud to announce the date for its Open House Event on Wednesday, November 16th from 5:00pm-8:00pm. Our updated and renovated spa, located at 36-16 Broadway, 2nd Floor, Queens, NY, is bringing several new, cutting-edge aesthetic treatments to the Queens area. Among the many new and upgraded treatments, DivaLux has recently added the Rohrer Aesthetics' Pixel8 Pro.
— Mirella Selimovich, Owner
The Pixel8 Pro is a state-of the-art radio frequency micro-needling system and CO2 laser in one great compact design. It’s RF (radio frequency) micro-needling system provides the latest advancement in skin tightening and collagen induction therapy. This system, in the hands of our trained practitioners, combines the collagen stimulating effect of micro-needling with the skin tightening effect of radio-frequency (RF) to provide patients with meaningful improvements to their skin. Some of the many modalities treated with RF micro-needling include: fine lines and wrinkles, enlarged pores, stretch marks, facial acne scars, crepey skin, uneven skin tone and many more. While its’ unique CO2 laser provides skin resurfacing benefits which helps with removing pigmented lesions, warts, skin tags, rhinophyma, and more.
The management of DivaLux invites you to come to this free open house to tour the facility, experience our treatment offerings and technologies, meet our staff and enter into drawings for free and discounted procedures. The Grand Prize drawing is 6 Free Sessions of Pixel8 Pro RF micro-needling. DivaLux is also offering all new patients a 15% discount off any spa packages booked between now and the evening of the event.
The Open House will be full of events and demonstrations including:
• Live 30-minute Pixel8 Pro RF Micro-needling experience for pre-booked event clients
• Manufacturer presentations on some of the latest aesthetic procedures
• Promotional pricing on all spa packages including 15% off excluding name brand injectables
• Hourly door prize drawings for free and skin care product gift baskets
• Grand Prize Drawing of 6 Free Sessions of Pixel8 Pro RF micro-needling
• Tours of the spa with staff available on-site for questions
• Complimentary light refreshments provided
To RSVP for this event, register at https://deluxemedspa.ticketbud.com/open-house-event-cf282f52ff66?_ga=2.204779475.2102525766.1667240158-748207620.1663182346 or call us directly at 718.415.8602.
“We are bringing so many new and exciting procedures and treatments to Queens, NY in our beautiful facility that we decided hosting an Open House was the best way to showcase all Your Company has to offer,” said Mirella Selimovich, Owner. “We look forward to hosting existing clients and meeting new patients. Our staff has planned a fantastic evening that is both informative and fun with event-exclusive promotional specials and drawings sure to excite all our guests.”
About DivaLux Med Spa:
DivaLux Med Spa is a full-service medical spa and wellness center serving Queens, NY and the surrounding
communities. DivaLux is led by Mirella Selimovich and an experienced, professional staff. DivaLux combines
the relaxing elements of a spa with the expertise and cutting-edge technology of a medical practice to provide
the most recognized and effective anti-aging, restorative, non-surgical skin care and body contouring treatments
and procedures and products available.
Please visit our website at www.divaluxspa.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram for wellness and beauty tips as well as the latest on our growing list of technologies, procedures and monthly specials.
Mirella Selimovich
DivaLux Med Spa
+1 718-415-8602
