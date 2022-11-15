RangeMe Partners with BeVeg Enabling Retailers to Discover New Plant Based Products
In response to market demand for vegan labeled products, RangeMe partners with BeVeg, to help retailers discover newly certified vegan by BeVeg products.
With our brand achieving greater heights, we are excited to partner with BeVeg Vegan Certification Trademark, an organization that strongly supports label transparency, & Vegan label integrity.”PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RangeMe, a leading product discovery platform, announced the addition of BeVeg Vegan Certification to its certification capabilities. RangeMe partners with BeVeg, the only vegan certification with ISO accreditation, in response to increased market demand for vegan labeled products and the credibility provided by third-party certification. The vegan food market is projected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 12.95 % from 2021 to 2028. (Fortune Business Insights, March 2022, https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/vegan-food-market-106421)
— Nicky Jackson, Founder and CEO at RangeMe
RangeMe allows buyers and retailers to discover newly certified vegan products by BeVeg. As retailers look for new hot products to take to market, no doubt the BeVeg Vegan trademark makes the hopeful brand more attractive for distribution. The platform provides various tools, insights, and services to businesses and suppliers that are aiming to grow their brands. Meanwhile, the BeVeg Vegan Certification is one of the most trusted vegan certification programs in the world, and is the only ISO 17065 and 17067 accredited vegan trademark, and the only audit-based vegan certification standard with animal allergen controls, and facility controls in place.
RangeMe partners with BeVeg to work together, making it easier for the BeVeg Vegan trademark holders to enter new market territories including the US, and more diverse suppliers globally, to ultimately get their products in more stores and directly in front of new customers. In turn, RangeMe will be introduced to a wealth of new and exciting vegan brands and businesses.
Carissa Kranz, Esq., BeVeg Founder and CEO, explains, “We are excited to have RangeMe as partners. They have a huge reputation for exceptional service and exemplary commitment to high-quality certifications. Our partnership extends the BeVeg mission, allowing more companies and consumers access to the market. Through RangeMe, BeVeg Vegan certification ensures consumer confidence, clears up consumer confusion, and signals a clear message of credibility to retailers for Vegan labeled products.”
BeVeg awards use of the Vegan trademark after third-party audits done by globally accredited certification bodies like NSF, Food Chain ID, and the Orthodox Union kosher certifier. NSF and Food Chain ID are leading food safety certifiers and combined audit for most project non-gmo verified products. The Orthodox Union is the world's leading kosher certifier, certifying more than 70% of kosher products. These three preferred BeVeg certifiers have global capacity and the ability to add the BeVeg audit to existing kosher, organic, food safety, non-gmo, gluten-free and other bundled audit for a cost savings and with seamless integration with existing audit schedules.
BeVeg Vegan certified products must prove appropriate controls (including cross-contamination prevention) are in place for Vegan integrity, food safety, and for allergen risks. Products sporting the BeVeg vegan trademark are not tested on animals, and there should be no animal exploitation. Companies interested in Vegan certification with BeVeg can contact BeVeg through the RangeMe platform to inquire about how to get the certification, the cost of certification, and the benefits.
“Companies like RangeMe are extremely important to challenge brands as they provide access to opportunities they may not be able to get on their own. The BeVeg Vegan Trademark always ensures new opportunities with companies looking to get BeVeg Vegan certified products in retail stores, ensuring its trademark holds the trust of Vegans, allergen-sufferers, flexitarians, and plant-based consumers.”
Nicky Jackson, Founder and CEO at RangeMe, added: “with our brand achieving greater heights and outreach, we are excited to partner with BeVeg Vegan Certification Trademark, an organization that strongly supports label transparency, Vegan label integrity, and shares a similar mission -- to help vegan and plant based product companies and suppliers to showcase their amazing products to the mainstream population through retail distribution."
All current BeVeg Vegan Certification holders are invited to sign up on RangeMe for free via this custom link. To find out more about registering products with the BeVeg Vegan Trademark visit BeVeg Vegan Certification or click here to begin the process to get certified vegan.
