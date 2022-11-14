CSL Plasma Signs 10-Year Lease Within Bishop Plaza

Newly Leased CSL Plasma Space in Bishop Plaza Matanky Realty Group

Matanky Realty Group adds to success story with long-term lease agreement with multi-national leader in plasma collection, CSL Plasma

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matanky Realty Group (MRG) Senior Vice President of Sales and Development Terri Cox, announces the signing of a ten-year lease within Bishop Plaza to the US leader in human plasma collection, CSL Plasma. This deal came to fruition through cooperative efforts between MRG and Jeffrey Maza of Cushman & Wakefield, who worked as CSL Plasma’s representative.

Finding a space that fulfilled CSL Plasma’s extensive requirements posed as a challenge. Our team at MRG assessed their needs and presented a commercial property that exceeded expectations.

CSL Plasma selected a 13,252 SF space, unit 1418 within Bishop Plaza, which is situated across from a U of I Health medical facility. This space converted into a medical facility which possesses the materials and layout necessary to best serve the employees and plasma donors of CSL both functionally and aesthetically. These features when paired with the large amount of local traffic surrounding Bishop Plaza, located on 47th & Bishop in Chicago, place this highly visible and easily accessible center in a position to achieve success.

Matanky Realty Group feels honored to continue to shape communities by serving the neighborhoods of Chicago as we have done since 1955. We are thrilled to have a new addition to our success story and have the utmost confidence that CSL Plasma will find great success within Bishop Plaza.

About Matanky Realty Group

At Matanky Realty Group, we shape communities. We leverage our portfolio to create real opportunities – for our tenants and our clients – and deliver amazing spaces that help people realize their potential. We buy, build, sell and lease retail, industrial and multi-family real estate in the Midwest. Our clients include everything from national investors, regional retailers, and local owners to first-time business operators. We are the underserved market experts – recognized as the top retail leasing firm, by both deal count and volume, according to CoStar reports. Since 1955, Matanky Realty Group has remained a Chicagoland institution entrenched in all aspects of the word community. From leasing, investment sales and advising to development, management, and construction, Matanky offers full service to every client while maintaining a local quality. We exceed expectations through longstanding relationships, market expertise and most importantly, a deep passion to work in every community to better serve its residents. Learn more on our website at https://matanky.com/.