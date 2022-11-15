CUDDLY AND TEXAS ORGANIZATIONS TO BRING A DAY OF SUPPLIES AND SERVICES TO FORT WORTH PET FAMILIES
After two successful events in Dallas, Texas animal groups host a day of free food, services for Ft Worth pet families - but they’ll need donations to do it.FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fort Worth, Texas (Nov 14, 2022) Supported by CUDDLY, a mission-driven company centered around the needs of rescued animals and the community focused programs that support them, several Texas based organizations are coming together to offer a day of free pet food, vaccines, microchips, and more to pet families in Fort Worth. Dubbed, the Fort Worth Pets Are Family Day, it’s the first such event in the area, following two successful ones in Dallas. Distributing over 40,000lbs of food during each event and providing services that touched hundreds of families and their pets, the organizations are hoping to repeat this success in Fort Worth on Saturday, December 10th.
Though economic pressures and related issues such as food insecurity are up across the nation, Texas families have been especially impacted, and in Fort Worth alone an estimated 17% of households face challenges accessing nutritious food. These issues impact not only people, but pets as well and can often result in families making difficult decisions. Fort Worth Animal Care and Control, which receives animals from the area, has seen an increase in animals - more than 1,000 additional animals coming through its doors so far this fiscal year. The significant increase in animals has stressed their already maxed resources and despite their hard work, their live release rate, or the percentage of animals that leave their care alive, decreased to 87% through this August, down from just over 96% for the same period last year. Keeping pets at home, when they already have families who love them, is a key component to preventing shelter crowding and the impact often felt by the organizations who are faced with it.
Despite the critical need, these events are not funded through any government initiative - they are made possible entirely through the willingness of the participating organizations and the generosity of donors who care about pets and their families. Participating organizations hope to again raise 40,000lbs of food from such individuals to ensure everyone who needs support receives it. The window for donations is short, with the most urgent need right now to ensure all supplies arrive in time for distribution. Donors can contribute to lead partners SPCA of Texas and Spay Neuter Network via CUDDLY, the only wishlist platform dedicated exclusively to the needs of animals and a partner in these events since their inception. Their wishlists and most needed items are available to donate here and here. Partners Fort Worth Animal Care and Control, Don’t Forget to Feed Me Pet Food Bank, Saving Hope Animal Rescue, and Rahr to the Rescue will also be on hand with additional resources, as well as volunteer support from corporate partners. Event is to be held at the Bob Bolen Complex from 9am to 1pm. Supplies and services are first come, first served while they last.
