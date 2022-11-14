I-376 Parkway East Bridge Inspection this Week in Penn Hills

​

Pittsburgh, PA –PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on I-376 (Parkway East) in the Municipality of Penn Hills, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday through Friday, November 15-18 weather permitting.

Single-lane and shoulder closures will occur on I-376 in both directions on the bridge over Sunset Drive between the Penn Hills (Exit 81) and Monroeville (Exit 84A) interchanges from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Crews from the Markosky Engineering Group, Inc. and the Sofis Rigging Company will conduct routine bridge inspection activities.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

