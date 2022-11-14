RapidFort garners former PwC Vice Chairman as Chief Revenue Officer to lead enterprise growth

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RapidFort Inc., a leader in the Software Attack Surface Management (SASM), today announced that Kevin Baldwin has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer to support RapidFort’s mission of securing the software supply chain.

Most recently serving as Vice Chairman of PwC, Baldwin has more than 20 years of senior management experience. He spent the last decade of his tenure with PwC in various leadership positions, where he led growth strategies, business development, and alliance partnerships. Baldwin has also served as an advisor and board member on numerous companies in the technology and healthcare industries.

“Kevin is the right leader for RapidFort at the right time,” said Mehran Farimani, Chief Executive Officer, RapidFort. “Kevin has a reputation for solving important problems for customers and there are a lot of challenges in the software supply chain space at the moment. In addition to overseeing RapidFort’s expanding list of industry-defining products, his appointment will further strengthen RapidFort’s growing leadership team enabling further expansion. He brings his vast leadership expertise to our executive team with an impressive track record of growing businesses and delivering value and solutions for customers.”

As CRO, Kevin will lead RapidFort’s global enterprise sales organization. He will be responsible for planning and executing the strategy, building the teams, and developing the channels and partnership relationships.

“I am very excited to join the RapidFort team,” said Kevin Baldwin. “RapidFort has a revolutionary vision and its products will redefine how we build and deliver software. I am particularly excited about RapidFort’s value proposition that delivers tangible benefits to our customers across engineering, DevOps, and security teams. I’ve been impressed by RapidFort’s developer-oriented mind-set, which is readily apparent through their introduction of a free community image offering that is rapidly growing and provides developers with secure base images at no cost.”

Baldwin spent more than 18 years at PwC where he served as Vice Chairman and led the firm's $4 billion West Region across assurance, tax and advisory business units. He also held positions of Market Managing Partner of the Pacific Northwest Market as well as Advisory Leader of the San Francisco Market. Prior to PwC, he was a co-founder at V4 Group, Inc., a management consulting company that was subsequently acquired by PwC. He also served as a leader in EY’s health industries consulting business.

About RapidFort

RapidFort is a cloud-native cybersecurity company that provides a platform to optimize and secure modern cloud infrastructures. The company helps organizations monitor and minimize their software attack surface continuously. RapidFort’s free tier and free community images empower development and security teams to improve their security posture and operational efficiency. Learn more about RapidFort at https://www.rapidfort.com/.