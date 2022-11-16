Healthy Holidays Start with Hand Hygiene
Desert Essence’s Holiday Travel Essentials Include Portable Probiotic Wipes, Hand Sanitizers, and New Foaming Hand Soap Pods
Desert Essence has made it possible for everyone to improve their hand hygiene with a range of natural products that nix germs while offering users softer hands that always smell great”HAUPPAUGE, NY, USA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As experts sound the alarm about a ‘twindemic’ caused by rising flu infections and COVID-19(1), hand hygiene will be critical for holiday travelers looking to avoid infections. With protections such as social distancing and masks largely in the rear-view mirror, friends and family can still protect themselves on the way to gatherings by practicing good hand hygiene. Desert Essence’s Probiotic Hand Sanitizers, Probiotic Hand Sanitizing Wipes, and new Foaming Hand Soap Pods offer convenient protection against 99.99% of the most common harmful germs.
For hand hygiene on the go, Desert Essence offers travelers individually wrapped Hand Sanitizing Wipes, and travel-sized Hand Sanitizers. Infused with a probiotic formula that also includes Tea Tree Oil plus Thyme, Elderberry, and Echinacea to help reduce bacteria, these hygienic products are made with 65% alcohol derived from natural grain alcohol that dries within seconds to leave skin feeling soft and moisturized.
Driven by a desire to deliver the highest quality natural personal care products, Desert Essence utilizes an innovative, patented technology to create its unique probiotic hand sanitizing products. This technology creates a membrane around the beneficial probiotic that protects it from the antibacterial component of the formula, keeping it intact for delivery after the sanitizer activity is completed.
As the CDC’s Weekly US Influenza Surveillance Report (2) cites rates of hospitalization from flu that are higher in week 44 than every previous season since 2010-2011, reducing germs is critical. To assist with hand hygiene at home, Desert Essence’s new Foaming Hand Soap Pods Starter Kit and Refill Pods are the perfect solution. These plant-based, eco-friendly hand wash soap pods are super concentrated to both cleanse and nourish hands, using plant-based ingredients like antiseptic Tea Tree Oil to help remove impurities, and botanicals like Jojoba, Aloe and Green Tea to help moisturize. Starter Kits and Refill Pods are available in Tea Tree Oil & Lavender, and Tea Tree Oil & Lemongrass.
The Desert Essence pods are plant-based and refillable, eliminating the need for single use packaging. As with all Desert Essence products, the pods are vegan, gluten-free, SLS/SLES free, contain no artificial fragrances, no artificial dyes and are cruelty-free.
“Desert Essence has made it possible for everyone to improve their hand hygiene with a range of natural products that nix germs while offering users softer hands that always smell great,” says Christine Allmer, senior director of marketing. “Not only that, but our new Hand Soap Starter Kits make perfect hostess gifts while encouraging others to adopt greener products that benefit the environment!”
Desert Essence’s Probiotic Hand Sanitizers (8.0 fl. oz, SRP $9.99; 1.7 fl. oz travel size SRP $4.49), Probiotic Hand Sanitizer Wipes (20 count box, SRP $14.99) and Foaming Hand Soap Starter (SRP $8.99) and Refill Pods (SRP $9.99) are available on the company web site, www.desertessence.com, and in select national retail stores.
Desert Essence was founded in 1978 and is a leader in natural personal care. The company draws its inspiration and ingredients from the desert, “a model of pristine balance and sustainability, where limited resources, if used responsibly, offer the body and spirit untold benefits.” Using nutrient‐rich desert botanicals revered in native cultures for their healing properties, like Tea Tree, Jojoba, Aloe, and Argan Oils, Desert Essence’s body, skin, and hair care products work in harmony with the body to soothe, nurture, and restore. True to its principle, the company works to ensure that both its products and practices reflect the serious commitment it has made to the health of the planet. Desert Essence is a Certified B-corp Corporation.
1. Stein, R. (2022, September 23). Flu is expected to flare up in U.S. this winter, raising fears of a 'twindemic'. NPR. Retrieved November 14, 2022, from https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2022/09/23/1124311571/flu-season-2022-covid-twindemic
2. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (2022, November 10). Weekly U.S. Influenza Surveillance Report. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Retrieved November 14, 2022, from https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/index.htm
