Ivory St. James Theatrics presents newest play, Ninety-Nine and A Half Just Won’t Do

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ivory St. James Theatrics presents their newest play, Ninety-Nine and A Half Just Won’t Do. Centered around a major Gospel choir competition, “NINETY-NINE & a HALF JUST WON’T DO” challenges many Christian choir members, their faith in God, and the reasons God has called them to sing his praises. Victoria and COCO, two sanctified, gorgeous young Christian women, struggle to stress that the competition is about all God’s people competing with one another to sing His high praises; while JOSHUA, an exceptionally prolific music director who takes choir directing to a whole new level, battles between the love of a woman, the love of his choirs, or the love of his God. Filled with laughter, joy, hurt, and pain,overwhelming talent; singing like you’ve never witnessed; and choral skills igniting rhythm, harmony, and unity; this powerful musical stage production questions whether the competition will turn out to be for God’s praises or for man’s fortune? For better or for worse? Will love connections be made? And will people be forced to keep one hundred? I guarantee it will have you singing... ninety-nine and a half just won’t - do!

WHERE: Los Angeles Theatre Center (Tom Bradley)
514 S. Spring St. LA, CA 90013

WHEN: Saturday, November 19th, 2022
Play begins at 7:00 PM

TO PURCHASE TICKETS
Tickets can be purchased at https://ci.ovationtix.com/28125/production/1142841

Ivory St. James Theatrics presents newest play, Ninety-Nine and A Half Just Won't Do

About

Lynn Allen Jeter & Associates (LAJ) is the premier Public Relations and Special Events firm in Los Angeles, CA. LAJ possesses over 30 years of industry experience to assist you in designing and producing comprehensive, culturally sensitive public relations, marketing campaigns, and special events. With a client list that reads like the Who’s Who of the entertainment, political, and business worlds, LAJ has all the essentials to make your publicity and special event wishes come true.

lynnallenjeterandassociates.com

