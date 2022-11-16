Decision Lens launches TheFutureofPPBE.com to serve as a hub of information as PPBE reform begins in the United States

The independent resource hub will collect, aggregate, and distribute the wisdom of the industry.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Lens, a government-focused SaaS software developer and leading industry voice advocating for PPBE reform, has launched an independent resource hub – TheFutureofPPBE.com – to collect, aggregate, and distribute the wisdom of the industry.

Timing of the launch is critical to deliver insights to the Congressionally created commission which is studying the effectiveness of and suggesting reforms to the Planning, Programming, Budgeting, and Execution (PPBE) process. The end goal is to transform PPBE and allow the Department of Defense to deliver the world-class, fiscally responsible, responsive financial management needed to ensure the United States remains the premier global military.

However, the disaggregated nature of available insights has hampered assessing best practices from across the industry. The website found at TheFutureofPPBE.com features content in a variety of formats from a range of thought leaders, publishers, vendors, and industry voices. Each offer useful insight and guidance which can help shape the future. Already, resources from more than 15 organizations are featured on the site with more added regularly.

According to Joshua Martin Chief Marketing Officer at Decision Lens and Executive Editor of TheFutureofPPBE.com, “Every day we hear that the current budget process is too rigid, too manual, and too opaque to deliver the outcomes America needs. It is for these reasons Decision Lens deemed it imperative to dedicate significant time, resources, and dollars to the creation of an independent thought leadership site to assist the ongoing reform efforts.”

Kevin Kawasaki, who co-leads the PPBE Community of Practice at Deloitte said “Reforming the PPBE process is a critical step to creating a more agile approach to military budgeting which will introduce innovation into the system faster. To maintain our edge against our near-peer competitors, it is crucial that our resourcing processes are nimble enough to react to changes needed to support our warfighters.

TheFutureofPPBE.com will be updated regularly with curated content. Site editors are also developing exclusive content to deliver maximal value to those engaged in reform.

If you or your organization want to contribute content, highlight a publisher focusing on the topic, or develop content please reach out to info@thefutureofppbe.com. In addition to the website, you can engage with site editors on LinkedIn and Twitter as well.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens develops integrated planning software which modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. We have been transforming public sector planning since 2005, delivering the people, process and technology which empower agencies to effectively meet the needs of today while delivering the cutting-edge capabilities of tomorrow. Customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies, and state and local governments achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.

About TheFutureofPPBE.com

A group of concerned citizens who believe the PPBE process, while intended to unify strategy and budget, has become overly rigid, bureaucratic, and unproductive. Therefore, the renewed focus on reforming this process is critical to America maintaining the premier global military and preserving our way of life. Every day, our editors will be dedicating to identifying, curating, and distributing content from all sources which might assist in the reformation process.