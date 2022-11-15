Las Vegas Breeder Expands Litters to Include Rare and Unique Silver Savannah Cats
Luxury Savannahs is known for their purebred, large Savannah cats sought after by celebrities and families all across the country
We take pride in breeding ethically and reputably, and hope to bring more awareness to genetically healthy Savannah cats that will live long, happy lives.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Savannah cats, a cross between a domestic cat and an African serval, have become increasingly popular in recent years, joining Bengal cats as one of the country’s top exotic cat breeds. Luxury Savannahs is a TICA-registered breeder based in Las Vegas providing physically exotic and high quality F1 through F3 Savannah kittens that are raised in home, socialized, and well trained.
— Morgan Lynn, owner of Luxury Savannahs
Luxury Savannahs has raised Savannah and serval cats for more than 12 years, and has recently expanded their offerings to include Savannah cats in a gorgeous silver color, adding to their lineup of genetically healthy, intelligent, and brilliantly affectionate new breed of domestic cats.
Luxury Savannahs began as a YouTube channel dedicated to sharing the fun and mischief of business owner Morgan Lynn’s first African serval cat. After millions of people around the world fell in love with her cat, and years of experience raising her pet and understanding the nuances of domesticated servals, she decided to purchase her first Savannah cat with breeding rights in 2012.
“Being a part of the foundation of something so significant to us in the early days of breeding is what I feel makes our business and purpose so special,” said Morgan Lynn, owner of Luxury Savannahs. “We take pride in breeding ethically and reputably, and hope to bring more awareness to genetically healthy Savannah cats that will live long, happy lives.”
Savannah cats are an exquisite breed with visually striking eyes, long necks and oversized ears, and unique designer spots resembling leopards. They grow to more than twice the size of normal cats, and love to leap and splash in water. Many don't mind taking long walks on a leash; hence why people describe them as dogs in cats' bodies, perfect for families who want a friendly and fun pet without the responsibilities and stress that often come with owning a dog.
The cats at Luxury Savannahs are raised around children and dogs, and will be well adjusted in homes with families and other pets. There is a common misperception that Savannah cats are aggressive, but they actually have a very affectionate, dedicated, and loving personality.
“We want to share the wonderful intelligence and happiness these animals can provide to people who not only are attracted to exotic animals, but want to care for a pet that has no health concerns, can live a long life, are very easy to take care of, and are fascinatingly intelligent and in tune with their emotions,” added Morgan Lynn.
For more information on Luxury Savannahs and to discover available kittens, please visit https://www.luxurysavannahs.com/.
About Luxury Savannahs
Founded in 2012 by Morgan Lynn, Luxury Savannahs is a premier breeder of Savannah cats in Las Vegas. Luxury Savannahs proudly serves on the Board of Directors for a non-profit organization operated by the Schlazer Family Foundation with the primary purpose of creating veterinary clinics, rescues, and adoption centers specializing in the feline species. For more information, visit www.luxurysavannahs.com and follow along @LuxurySavannahsLV.
