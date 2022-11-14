YHSGR has been nominated for THE BEST OF SMALL BUSINESS AWARDS in 3 categories: Work Place, Customer Service, and SB100
EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading real estate agency Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has been nominated in three categories for the BEST OF SMALL BUSINESS AWARDS. The Best of Small Business Awards is the premier platform that celebrates the best small to mid-sized business visionaries working in the country. The ceremony is also one of the largest and most attended trade shows and networking events for entrepreneurs. Through the awards media, employees and investors learn about the best firms operating in the country today.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has been nominated for the Best Workplace, Best Customer Service, and SB100 (Top 100) categories.
Previously it has also been recognized in INC magazine's September 2022 edition as America's Fastest Growing Private Company. The 2022 Inc. 5000 list also showcased it among the country's top 1% of privately held companies, shaping the current economy.
The agency embraces everyone that wants to change their life with open arms and teaches them the methods they need to succeed. They regularly conduct cutting-edge business-critical workshops that help their agents and associates grow and achieve financial freedom.
Speaking on occasion, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty CEO Rudy L. Kusuma said, "It's an honor for our company to have been nominated in the small business awards. Our company was built on the vision to be the best place to work, the best place to buy real estate, and the best place to sell real estate. The awards for the best workplace and customer service are a testament to our team system and the men and women at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. We will continue to work hard to help our associates to achieve their hearts’ desires…"
To cast the votes for the individual categories, people will need to head over to the following links:
Best Customer Service
https://thebestofsmallbusinessawards.awardsplatform.com/entry/vote/MDkGMwDb/KqaDkGGL?search=2e9dd5f23e116fe8-8
The "Best Customer Service Award" honors a Small Business that demonstrates stellar personal customer interaction, attentiveness, quick response and outstanding communication skills.
Best Workplace
https://thebestofsmallbusinessawards.awardsplatform.com/entry/vote/MDkGMwDb/xgAKWkWm?search=7b3eb6c994701057-15
The "Best Workplace Award" honors companies that encourage a "happy & productive" work environment and promote a healthy company culture.
SB100
https://thebestofsmallbusinessawards.awardsplatform.com/entry/vote/MDkGMwDb/PDvRQDaR?search=9e2d916b3a13ab50-37
The "SB100 Award" honors the Top 100 Small to Mid-Sized Businesses in the US and celebrates their growth & accomplishments in the previous year.
Public voting is now open, and people can vote until December 9, 2022, 11:59 PM ET, after registering for free.
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was founded by Rudy Lira Kusuma, who has a track record of innovation and facilitating real estate deals. The company has thousands of buyers in its database who are ready and willing to see if a home matches their needs. The agency regularly conducts workshops to teach cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training for its agents
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
