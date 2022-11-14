The Sweetest Instagram Gig for a LA Girl Who Loves Dining and Making Mom Proud
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring a paid gig for one sweet middle school girl with positive values to be mentored by a mom that will teach Instagram skills.
We're creating and funding The Sweetest Girl Gigs to teach sweet skills, success habits, and positive values!”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency in LA helping companies find talented professionals they love and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good "We are looking for a sweet talented creative middle school girl who loves to learn new skills, and use their creativity to make a positive impact."
The Sweetest Instagram Gig
Girl will be mentored by a sweet mom who has vast experience on Instagram.
Girl will learn how to create meaningful content that makes a positive impact.
When girls does a great job, she will be hired for another gig; girl earns gift cards for beauty, dining, and shopping.
The gig can last for 1 year.
How to Land The Sweetest Instagram Gig
Girl has good manners and positive values; attends Sunday School (Christian or Jewish), or is in The Girl Scouts.
Parent emails Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to speak with Carlos, Founder for Recruiting for Good.
Recruiting for Good will hire a mom (who has worked for The Sweetest Gigs) to mentor girl on Instagram.
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.
Is Your Daughter a Foodie and Loves to Write...She Can Use Her Voice for Good...Enjoy LA's Best Restaurants Have Lunch with Mom and Write Sweet Foodie Reviews! #momandmelunch #sweetmonthlyparty
In 2023, we're launching The Sweetest Girl Gig; perfectly designed for Talented 5th Grade Girls who love to creative writing, dining, and mom. Mom and Me Lunch, is The Sweetest Girl Gig for a Year; girls who do a great job on a gig, get hired again just like in the real world. Our thoughtful work program is a paid gig. Girls earn sweet rewards (lunch with mom, and/or gift cards).
We're hiring Moms whose kids have successfully completed their gigs since 2020; to deliver personal mentoring for the Girls on The Sweetest Gig.
Girls On The Sweetest Gig Discover Their Purpose + Ignite Their Passion + Are Inspired to Play
Grandparents and Parents want to help your kids land a sweet gig? Visit www.TheSweetestGig.com to Learn How.
Sweet Mom Mentoring Instagram Gig
Megan is a mom of two and a former teacher who taught Special Education, General Education, and Gifted & Talented students in grades 5 through high school. She is passionate about empowering young minds and helping them to realize their own strengths and true potential. Megan believes in connecting with young adults about topics that they show interest with and helping to foster their understanding of the topic.
She has formal training in Instagram (Kat Coroy – Brand Soul Essence) and incorporating social media into businesses, as well as making it approachable for young adults.
Megan Sones Has a Bachelor’s Degree (Double Major in English and Education) Minors in Linguistics and Deaf and Hard of Hearing. And also holds a Master’s Degree in Special Education from The College of New Jersey.
