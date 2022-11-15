The Partnership announces collaboration with Georgia State University and RE:Imagine, supports creatives in Atlanta

Amanda Lucey introduces Brennen Dicker, executive director of the Creative Media Industries Institute (CMII) at Georgia State University. The partnership, collaboration, and mentoring opportunities between The Partnership and CMII will spotlight student c

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Partnership, Atlanta’s oldest privately-held marketing and brand communications agency and recent recipient of Inc.5000 Top US Private Small Businesses, announced the launch of its “Celebration of Creative Partnerships,” which took place this past October at the St. Julep Rooftop Bar in Atlanta.The initiative, which seeks to celebrate Atlanta’s creative community, pledged $40,000 in support towards the Atlanta creative community, seeking to retain talent. In addition, The Partnership has partnered with education and workforce development non-profit organization, RE:Imagine . A portion of funds will go to further the organization’s mission of providing the next generation of storytellers with tools and opportunities to build careers in the creative and digital media industries, as well as to Georgia State University and its’ Creative Media Industries Institute ( CMII ).“RE:Imagine is grateful to collaborate with The Partnership to further invest in Atlanta’s next generation of storytellers, who represent the diversity of their communities,” said Julie Foster-Straw, MPH, executive director, RE:Imagine. “Unrestricted funding like this allows RE:Imagine to ensure that our junior talent doesn’t just diverse and enrichen the creative media’s talent pipeline, but also equips Atlanta’s youth to be empowered change-makers today and leaders tomorrow.”The collaborative partnership with the CMII seeks to challenge students’ creative skills and provide the exposure opportunity of a lifetime. Participating students will have the opportunity to design and create a targeted visual campaign centered around a pro-Atlanta topic. The winning entries will have their artwork featured on billboards, which thousands of daily Atlanta commuters will see – including hiring managers and agency executives potentially seeking creative talent.“As an award-winning branding agency, we understand the power of creativity and the role it plays in local businesses,” said Amanda Lucey, CEO of The Partnership. “Atlanta has a talented creative scene, and we want to fuel its growth. Our goal is to challenge the next generation of creative professionals to spread their wings, while also finding opportunities for professional advancement. This collaboration with Georgia State University seemed like a natural way to kick-start our new initiative.”CMII strives to create pathways for students to enter the entertainment and information industries. Focusing on advanced technology workplace training, the department facilitates media entrepreneurships and collaboration agreements with media and arts industry partners to promote student success.“We are excited to have an opportunity to collaborate with The Partnership,” said Brennen Dicker, executive director of Creative Media Industries Institute. “It will allow our most talented CMII students to learn from a company that has such a longstanding reputation in brand marketing. Beyond this, we hope that the billboard challenge will encourage businesses in Atlanta to sit up and take notice of the sizable talent pool present in the city.”The collaboration features a competition that is open to Georgia State University students from the Managing the Creative Enterprise and Ventures in Creative Media courses, which are part of the Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies (BIS) concentration in Media Entrepreneurship. Students can form groups of two to three individuals and are eligible to submit multiple ideas.For more information, contact Senior Director of Public Relations, Shaheen Solomon at (470) 889-8092 or by email at shaheen@thepartnership.com.###About The PartnershipAs Atlanta’s oldest privately-held marketing and brand communications agency, The Partnership is more than a name, it’s what we deliver. Our versatile team partners with enterprising leaders to protect and promote brands through integrated capabilities such as brand development, advertising, public relations, digital marketing, and web development. Devoted to genuine collaboration and realizing results, we focus on activating and delivering in the Moments that Matter – pivotal points that impact connection, consideration, and conversion.

