Offering Care and Careers to our Nation’s Veterans and Surviving Spouses: CareRite Centers Honors Veterans
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the week of Veterans Day 2022, CareRite communities across four states recognized Veterans and their surviving spouses with their signature “Pie Day.”
“We are so proud and honored to offer care and careers to our nation’s Veterans, as it is certainly a cornerstone of our organization” shared Ashley Romano, CareRite’s Chief Experience Officer.
Hundreds of Veterans are cared for and employed within the CareRite Centers Network. Several of these Servicemen and Women were highlighted on the organization’s Instagram page with an opportunity to share their experiences and stories while serving in the United States Armed Forces.
“I spent a total of eight years in the military, the Navy and the Marine Corps…I’ve been in nursing since 1973,” shared Edward Bowser, a nurse at The Hamlet Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Nesconset, New York.
“I’m glad that I had the experience of being in the military… it made me a stronger individual and now I’m able to instill some of my experiences onto the next generation,” Bowser continued.
Referred to as “Pie Day” in the CareRite Centers Network, the annual event offers pies to Veterans and their surviving spouses in an effort to both honor and mark the beginning of the fall and winter holiday seasons.
Over 3,000 fresh pies were distributed this year by CareRite communities across New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida.
“The pies distributed on Veterans Day are a warm symbol of gratitude from our homes to the homes of our Veterans during the holiday season,” Romano continued. Pies were offered to local VA hospitals, VFW posts, senior centers, and several small businesses.
“Pie Day is so important to our organization, and it is only a fraction of our ongoing effort to pay tribute and honor those who have selflessly served our country,” offered a CareRite spokesperson.
Pie Day joins a long list of internal and external Veterans programming offered at CareRite communities. Largely led by the therapeutic recreation and concierge teams at CareRite, programming includes art and talk therapy, life-long educational programs that involve the community, and specialty amputee care.
In partnership with the Urban Zen Integrative Therapy program, CareRite offers weekly virtual Urban Zen classes to Veterans and their surviving spouses in an effort to offer guided meditation practices, coping, and awareness.
The CareRite organization will also kick off their annual “Day of Giving” on November 22nd in which each center will partner with location organizations in an effort to give back to their communities.
Described in detail on the CareRite Centers website, “At CareRite we are committed to making a difference in our communities…” The honoring of Veterans and the annual “Day of Giving'' joins a long list of annual philanthropic endeavors overseen by CareRite’s Department of Philanthropic Outreach and Community Experience.
CareRite Centers is a national network of skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, specializing in post-acute care for those recovering from a hospital stay.
