Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,290 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 297,875 in the last 365 days.

Offering Care and Careers to our Nation’s Veterans and Surviving Spouses: CareRite Centers Honors Veterans

Thanking our team members for their dedication and service, we salute you!

Future generations assisting out our network-wide pie delivery.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the week of Veterans Day 2022, CareRite communities across four states recognized Veterans and their surviving spouses with their signature “Pie Day.”

“We are so proud and honored to offer care and careers to our nation’s Veterans, as it is certainly a cornerstone of our organization” shared Ashley Romano, CareRite’s Chief Experience Officer.

Hundreds of Veterans are cared for and employed within the CareRite Centers Network. Several of these Servicemen and Women were highlighted on the organization’s Instagram page with an opportunity to share their experiences and stories while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

“I spent a total of eight years in the military, the Navy and the Marine Corps…I’ve been in nursing since 1973,” shared Edward Bowser, a nurse at The Hamlet Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Nesconset, New York.

“I’m glad that I had the experience of being in the military… it made me a stronger individual and now I’m able to instill some of my experiences onto the next generation,” Bowser continued.

Referred to as “Pie Day” in the CareRite Centers Network, the annual event offers pies to Veterans and their surviving spouses in an effort to both honor and mark the beginning of the fall and winter holiday seasons.

Over 3,000 fresh pies were distributed this year by CareRite communities across New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida.

“The pies distributed on Veterans Day are a warm symbol of gratitude from our homes to the homes of our Veterans during the holiday season,” Romano continued. Pies were offered to local VA hospitals, VFW posts, senior centers, and several small businesses.

“Pie Day is so important to our organization, and it is only a fraction of our ongoing effort to pay tribute and honor those who have selflessly served our country,” offered a CareRite spokesperson.

Pie Day joins a long list of internal and external Veterans programming offered at CareRite communities. Largely led by the therapeutic recreation and concierge teams at CareRite, programming includes art and talk therapy, life-long educational programs that involve the community, and specialty amputee care.

In partnership with the Urban Zen Integrative Therapy program, CareRite offers weekly virtual Urban Zen classes to Veterans and their surviving spouses in an effort to offer guided meditation practices, coping, and awareness.

The CareRite organization will also kick off their annual “Day of Giving” on November 22nd in which each center will partner with location organizations in an effort to give back to their communities.

Described in detail on the CareRite Centers website, “At CareRite we are committed to making a difference in our communities…” The honoring of Veterans and the annual “Day of Giving'' joins a long list of annual philanthropic endeavors overseen by CareRite’s Department of Philanthropic Outreach and Community Experience.

CareRite Centers is a national network of skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, specializing in post-acute care for those recovering from a hospital stay.

For more information on CareRite’s philanthropic mission, please visit their main homepage:

www.CareRiteCenters.com

“Rehabilitation and Nursing at its best!”

CareRite Centers, LLC
180 Sylvan Avenue | Suite 4
Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632

Ashley Romano
CareRite Centers, LLC
631-617-7785
aromano@careritecenters.com

You just read:

Offering Care and Careers to our Nation’s Veterans and Surviving Spouses: CareRite Centers Honors Veterans

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.