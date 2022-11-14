Submit Release
2023 Wyoming Wildlife calendar now available

11/14/2022 5:14:15 PM

Cheyenne - Marvel at the charismatic and unique animals that call Wyoming home in the 2023 Wyoming Wildlife calendar. Copies are available for purchase at the Wyoming Game and Fish Store at 5400 Bishop Blvd. in Cheyenne or online. For only $10, it makes an excellent stocking stuffer. 

The calendar, which serves as the November issue of Wyoming Wildlife, includes 12 original wildlife photographs from across the Cowboy State. Featured photographs were taken by Wyoming residents and visitors who captured images unique to the state. The calendar also highlights important Game and Fish deadlines – great for a hunter who doesn’t want to miss application dates. 

Photos for the calendar were selected from submissions to the 2022 Wyoming Wildlife calendar photo contest. The photography contest for the 2024 calendar will open in the spring. 

Wyoming Wildlife is published 12 times a year for anglers, hunters and wildlife enthusiasts. Its pages are full of the wild things and wild places that make Wyoming incomparable. Call (800) 710-8345 or go online to subscribe for $14.95 for 12 issues.

