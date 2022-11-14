YHSGR will be hosting the Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDPE) certification on Tuesday, December 13th
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading real estate agency YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY has announced that it will be hosting the Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDPE) certification on Tuesday, December 13th, at the Courtyard by Mariott in Monrovia, CA. With the Fed recently announcing a hike in interest rates to rein in inflation, the training couldn't have come at a better time for real estate agents who are serious to help families in 2023.
The class will be taught by CDPE Master Instructor Tony Martinez, who will discuss the certification can be a valuable asset in their career and help agents deal with the challenges of a distressed property. The 8-hour session will cover strategies for helping families in distress situations, such as loss of income, divorce, foreclosure, probate, medical emergency, job relocations, and many more.
Lori Hintz, the responsible broker / manager for Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty said, "The Certified Distressed Property Expert designation will help our agents stand out and help them deal with clients with distressed real estate and many other life events situations. The certification is one of the most recognized in the industry that can elevate their career and help them achieve their goals faster."
She added, "When you earn your CDPE designation, you become part of a highly selective group of individuals with the knowledge, expertise, and ability to manage distressed properties effectively. You'll be empowered to work with property owners facing foreclosure, bankruptcy, or other financial distress situations. You can help them find solutions through distress properties sales. You'll also be able to advise them on how to negotiate with lenders and sellers on their behalf."
The certification includes a course workbook, forms, and checklists. A certificate of completion will also be provided for the attendees to display proudly. Attendees will also get access to the one-year membership in the CDPE, including the right to use the CDPE initials & logo and access to the resources center. The price of the training is only $ 499. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty associates can take advantage of the scholarship available by entering code YHSGR200 to be able to take the CDPE course at $299 tuition fees.
Real Estate Agents and Brokers who are interested in learning about the event or registering for it can go to CDPE page online at https://www.cdpe.com/cdpe-live-in-person-class-monrovia-ca-december-13th/
