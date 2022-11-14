Recruiting for Good Launches The Sweetest Dining Reward to Celebrate Women Chefs
Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund girl foodie gig and enjoy $2500 fine dining reward with LA's Best Women Chef led restaurants #recruitingforgood #rewardingdining #girlfoodiegig www.RewardingDining.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created and is sponsoring The Sweetest Party, a monthly Mom and Me Foodie Celebration to experience LA's Best dining. #ladining #momandmelunch #recruitingforgood www.TheSweetestParty.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds by helping companies find professionals to fund girl work program; and rewards referrals with LA dining.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good "Love to support girls in life...we are generating proceeds to fund The Sweetest Foodie Girl Gig; teaching sweet skills, and positive values 'Mom and Me Lunch'! And rewarding referrals with LA's Finest Dining."
Recruiting for Good launches The Sweetest Dining Reward to Celebrate Women Chefs; and Enjoy The 10 Best Restaurants in LA.
Rewarding One $2500 Dining Gift Card to Host a Party (at any of the restaurants listed below).
Or
Rewarding (10) $250 Gift Cards for The Following Restaurants; Chi Spaca (Nancy Silverton), Crustacean (Helene An), Jar (Suzanne Tracht), Love & Salt (Sylvie Gabriele), Nightshade (Mei Lin, former Oprah Chef), n/naka (Niki Nakayama), Playa Provisions (Brooke Williamson), Republique (Marge Manzke), Scopa (Antonia Lafaso), and Socalo (Susan Feniger & Mary Sue Milliken).
How to Make a Positive Impact and Enjoy The Sweetest Reward
1. Introduce a company hiring professional staff to Recruiting for Good.
2. Recruiting for Good helps the company find a talented professional and earns a finder's fee that is shared.
3. We fund The Sweetest Gig (Mom and Me Lunch) 1 year scholarship; and Gift Cards for LA's Best Restaurants.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Participate today to share your sweet reward with your BFF, favorite plus one, or your sweet family and party for good!"
About
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs. And we generate proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.
Is Your Daughter a Foodie and Loves to Write...She Can Use Her Voice for Good...Enjoy LA's Best Restaurants Have Lunch with Mom and Write Sweet Foodie Reviews! #momandmelunch #sweetmonthlyparty
In 2023, we're launching The Sweetest Girl Gig; perfectly designed for Talented 5th Grade Girls who love to creative writing, dining, and mom. Mom and Me Lunch, is The Sweetest Girl Gig for a Year; girls who do a great job on a gig, get hired again just like in the real world. Our thoughtful work program is a paid gig. Girls earn sweet rewards (lunch with mom, and/or gift cards).
We're hiring Moms whose kids have successfully completed their gigs since 2020; to deliver personal mentoring for the Girls on The Sweetest Gig.
Girls On The Sweetest Gig Discover Their Purpose + Ignite Their Passion + Are Inspired to Play
Grandparents and Parents want to help your kids land a sweet gig? Visit www.TheSweetestGig.com to Learn How.
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other