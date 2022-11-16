iTutor Featured in Education Technology Insights Magazine’s Top 10 EdTech Startups—2022
Education Technology Insights magazine has featured iTutor as one of the top companies in their prominent listing of Top 10 EdTech Startups—2022.
iTutor is humbled and honored to be recognized by Education Technology Insights for our passion and love for student success.”JERICHO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Education Technology Insights magazine has featured iTutor as one of the top companies in their prominent listing of Top 10 EdTech Startups—2022. The positioning is based on how iTutor solves the ever-growing teacher shortage—the most significant challenge facing the education field—with its Educator Community, which comprises 1,200 state-certified educators trained to offer superior education assistance to students and help school districts with cost-effective solutions that supplement the practice of classroom teachers. They excel at providing live, online instruction and tutoring to ensure that all students have equal education opportunities. The annual list of companies is selected by a panel of experts and members of Education Technology Insights magazine’s editorial board to recognize and promote innovation and entrepreneurship.
— Jan Richards, CRO at iTutor.
Each educator at iTutor has an average of more than five years of classroom teaching experience. This incredible population of highly skilled educators enables the company to provide a diverse range of services, including homebound instruction, credit accrual and recovery, high-stakes test prep, academic intervention services, and enrichment. In addition, iTutor’s Educator Community is also trained to support students’ social-emotional development, empowering the wholesome advancement of students along with formal education.
“We are glad to announce iTutor Featured as one of the Top 10 EdTech Startups—2022. In a world that continues to evolve and change, iTutor strives to empower teachers and students to feel valued and equipped on their way to success. This makes the firm the much-needed support provider that most schools need today and in the coming days,” said Tina Rosen, editor-in-chief of Education Technology Insights magazine.
“iTutor is humbled and honored to be recognized by Education Technology Insights for our passion and love for student success. The iTutor mission of placing state-certified educators and providing free professional development in districts is transforming core and supplemental curriculum support to improve student performance in a virtual instructional model,” said Jan Richards, chief revenue officer at iTutor.
About iTutor
iTutor is a leading provider of educators solving teacher shortages in K–12 education across the United States in both home and brick-and-mortar settings. The company is a digital learning institute that offers students the highest-quality education assistance while providing district administrators with cost-effective solutions that bolsters access to classroom teachers. For more info, visit: itutor.com.
