EdisonLearning Adds New Career and Money Course to its Core and Elective eCourses for Middle and High School
Through our new Career and Money eCourse, students will gain an understanding about how best to explore job and career options, and, just as importantly, learn about personal money management. ”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EdisonLearning, a longtime innovator in public education and leading provider of digital learning solutions for grades 6-12, is adding a new Career and Money course to its catalog of core and elective eCourses.
— Thom Jackson, President and CEO of EdisonLearning
The new Your Career and Money elective course will fall into a host of programming in the Career and Life Prep courses for the 2022-2023 school year. The course explores universal skills students need for the workplace, college campus, and throughout their lives. The curriculum centers around financial literacy focused on short-term and long-term money choices. Students will explore occupations to understand what interests them and be equipped
with knowledge of the hiring process, time management, communication, and networking.
This addition to the EdisonLearning catalog follows a number of states announcing personal finance graduation requirements. After the pandemic and the current state of personal finance across the country, state education boards and legislators want to protect their future constituents. These requirements include Alabama, Georgia, Ohio, Missouri, Tennessee, North Carolina, Utah, Virginia, Idaho, Arizona, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, South Carolina, and Texas, with Michigan and Florida signing bills in the past two months. EdisonLearning understands how difficult it can be to bring on a new curriculum and hire a personal finance teacher, particularly as the teacher shortage rages on. With the addition of their Career and Life Prep courses, they hope to take the pressure off districts.
“Our focus is always to provide every student access to an excellent education and the attainment of essential life skills,” says Thom Jackson, President, and CEO of EdisonLearning. “Through our new Career and Money eCourse, students will gain an understanding about how best to explore job and career options, and just as importantly, learn about personal money management. Both of which are critical foundations for them to lead a secure life, as well as become contributing members of society.”
The Your Career and Money eCourse joins EdisonLearning’s other elective Career and Life Prep courses for middle and high school students, which include:
High School Elective eCourses
● Career Explorations
● Computer Skills for Academic Success
● Health and Wellness
● Internet Safety
● Life Skills
● Personal Finance
Middle School Elective eCourses
● Internet Safety
● Study Skills
EdisonLearning’s 150+ eCourses in core and elective subjects for Grades 6-12 include all its Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses, plus social-emotional learning (SEL) and student empowerment content, and nearly 50 embedded project-based learning (PBL) units focused on mastery.
In addition to the virtual eCourses EdisonLearning provides to individual schools and districts, the company offers parents and students an engaging at-home learning experience through EdisonLearnNow®.
About EdisonLearning
EdisonLearning brings together best practices in instruction, developed over three decades of supporting schools, with blended solutions designed by educators to meet students where they are and deliver the education they need and deserve. The company’s comprehensive content, resources, and support include 150+ full eCourses in core and elective subjects, plus career and technical education and social-emotional learning; actionable learning analytics dashboards and blockchain-enabled micro-credentials; and instructional services teachers and advisors who provide personalized student support. The guiding purpose behind all of EdisonLearning’s work is to ensure equitable access and opportunity for each and every learner. Learn more at www.edisonlearning.com.
Sean Ryan
MindRocket Media Group, Inc.
+1 740-972-3026
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn