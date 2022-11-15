Submit Release
Dolphin Discovery is Awarded as Best Water Park in Mexico at the Travy Awards 2022

The Travvy Awards are considered the “Oscar Awards of travel”, for qualifying the highest standards of excellence in the international tourism industry.

The result of the dedication of all our collaborators to provide visitors with unforgettable experiences and, above all, generate emotions that inspire the care of marine mammals and the environment.”
— Claudia Sosa, Chief Commercial of The Dolphin Company
CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dolphin Discovery, one of the brands of The Dolphin Company family, park operator with a global presence, received the Silver Travvy award for Best Water Park in Mexico by the Travvy Awards during its annual event held in Florida, United States.

The Travvy Awards are considered the “Oscar Awards of travel”, for qualifying the highest standards of excellence in the international tourism industry. The winners are chosen by vote of the most important travel agents in the United States.

“We feel honored and proud with this award. This drives us to continue to improve and raise our standards even higher. This is the result of the dedication of all our collaborators to provide visitors with unforgettable experiences and, above all, generate emotions that inspire the care of Marine Mammals and the environment”, said Claudia Sosa, Chief Commercial of The Dolphin Company.

This is the second consecutive year that Dolphin Discovery has received a Silver Travvy as the Best Water Park in Mexico thanks to the excellence of its activities. This award joins The Dolphin Company's list of national and international accreditations that recognize its high quality standards in terms of animal welfare, service, facilities, among many other aspects.



About Dolphin Discovery:

Dolphin Discovery has contributed, for more than 27 years, to the study and conservation of marine mammals, creating bonds of love and respect through the best interaction experience with these species. The 11 habitats that make up Dolphin Discovery in Mexico and the Caribbean have received more than 12 million people throughout its history and are proudly part of The Dolphin Company, the largest park operator in Latin America. For more information visit www.dolphindiscovery.com and www.thedolphinco.com

About The Dolphin Company:

For more than 27 years, The Dolphin Company, a global park operator, has provided 'The Experience of a Lifetime'; to more than 16 million visitors at its 35 parks, dolphin habitats and marinas around the world. With a presence in Mexico, the Caribbean, the United States, Argentina and Italy, The Dolphin Company offers exciting activities that provide unique and memorable experiences, while raising awareness among its visitors about the importance of animal welfare, preservation and care of the environment. For more information visit www.thedolphinco.com

