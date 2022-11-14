EpicVin’s Online Flood Check Tool Helps Consumers Avoid Purchasing a Water Damaged Vehicle

EpicVIN announced today the company’s free vehicle flood check tool is helping consumers avoid purchasing a flood-damaged vehicle.

ST. NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EpicVIN, the industry’s leading provider of vehicle history reports powered by Autoinspect.us LLC, a National Motor Vehicle Title Information System (NMVTIS)-approved data provider, announced today the company’s free vehicle flood check tool is helping consumers avoid purchasing a flood-damaged vehicle. In the wake of extensive flooding across the east coast caused by extreme weather events this year, EpicVIN is recommending all used car buyers use the company’s free, online VIN check tool for flood damage. Not all states require flood-impacted cars to be marked for consumer identification.

“Many car buyers don’t realize just how much damage flood waters can do to a vehicle,” said Alex Black, CMO, EpicVIN. “With our free, mobile-friendly vehicle history report search tool, all car shoppers can protect themselves and their families by knowing the true history of a car they are looking to purchase – including flood damage.”

In addition to increasing the number of used vehicles on the market affected by flood damage, the widespread impacts of hurricane season are also increasing the number of shoppers looking for new and used vehicles. In a hot market, it’s more important than ever to ensure you get what you pay for. EpicVIN Cars is a consumer-friendly online marketplace where car shoppers can search, find, and access free car listings. The company’s history protects shoppers as the nation's leading provider of vehicle history reports. Mobile-friendly tools make accessing and updating vehicle history reports simple and secure. EpicVIN offers the best vehicle history reporting database on the market, which can be used to access the flood damage history of a vehicle with a 17-digit VIN (Vehicle Identification Number).

The Impacts of Flood Damage on Used Cars

The risk of an increased number of flood-impacted vehicles available to purchase on the market affects everyone looking for a used car, not just those living in the immediate vicinity of a flood. Water damage can affect a vehicle in a number of ways, including:

Mechanical issues - corroding metal, exhaust system failure, engine seizure and overheating, and transmission failure are just a few effects of flood damage.

Electrical damage - short circuiting wires, computer malfunctions, and inoperative lights and dashboard indicators can affect water-damaged vehicles.

Safety concerns – warped and rusted brakes and rotors, ABS malfunctions, and airbag/restraint system failure are common impacts on flood-affected vehicles.

Health issues - interior contamination, moldy seats and fabric, and bacteria in the ventilation system are flood impacts that car shoppers must protect themselves from.

How to Avoid Purchasing a Flood-damaged Vehicle

All shoppers should check the vehicle history report for each car they consider purchasing. With the free, online EpicVIN flood risk check tool, these shoppers can protect themselves against flood-damaged vehicles, including damages that can’t be seen by the naked eye.

To check a car’s history, buyers can enter the VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) into the company’s website to receive an instant report. In addition, EpicVIN recommends buyers perform their own inspection of the vehicle. Common steps to check for water damage include inspecting difficult-to-clean places like the car’s bottom edges, carpeting, dashboard, upholstery, and door panels. If water damage is identified, the information should be included in price calculations and the overall decision to purchase the vehicle.

“With the help of the EpicVIN’s free flood risk check tool, buyers get peace of mind when they check whether a vehicle has a history of being submerged, flooded, or impacted by other water damages,” said Alex. “Unfortunately, not all states require damaged cars to be advertised that way. There are many ways to hide flood damage, but there are just as many tricks to check for it.”

The requirements for communicating vehicle history details, including flood damage, to consumers, varies by state. It’s important for car buyers to check a vehicle’s history report and consider where the vehicle is from, which may be very different from the location it is being sold in. Standards for vehicle titles are controlled by each state and vary across the country. As a result, a flood-damaged vehicle could be sold in another state with a clean title. A vehicle that runs properly and appears fine cosmetically can still have sustained water damage that a vehicle history report with identity.

Buyers and sellers both depend on vehicle history reports to protect their investment in a used vehicle. EpicVIN’s digital reports can be pulled anywhere, at any time with a mobile device. The industry-leading vehicle history reports identify key information about a pre-owned vehicle, including mileage, odometer readings, owner history, and years of use. Information buyers can expect from an EpicVIN report includes a vehicle’s year, make, model, trim, engine, style, steering type, fuel, height/length/width, seating, tires, highway vs city mileage, invoice price, and MSRP. A sample vehicle history report can be found here: https://epicvin.com/sample-vehicle-history-report .

Source: epicvin.com