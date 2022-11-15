ERP Software Company, Proteus 420, Partners with Mobile Payment Platform, Zenco, to Streamline Dispensary Shopping
Proteus 420 is an online enterprise resource planning (ERP) system specializing in customer management, point of sale, inventory management, e-commerce, accounting, document storage, grow management, and driver tracking.
The cannabis technology integration delivers seamless payment processing for merchants and cashless purchasing options for their customers.
Powered by Zencorn, LLC, a single-source tech hub for cannabis payment solutions, the Zenco platform connects dispensary retail stores with mainstream, federal financial networks through a closed-end payment loop network. Designed to process purchases that cannabis operators cannot typically process, Zenco provides secure and compliant cashless payments through ACH transfers with transparent auditing.
“We’re thrilled to be able to offer this valuable payment solution to our Proteus 420 dispensary customers. The fintech platform upgrades the customer experience with faster checkout times and ease of purchasing, while simultaneously improving and maximizing dispensary sales,” explained co-founder and CMO of Proteus 420, Dawne Morris.
Proteus 420 goes beyond seed-to-sale tracking, specializing in customer management, point of sale, inventory management, e-commerce, accounting, document storage, grow management, and driver tracking. A validated software provider with METRC, and other state reporting systems, Proteus 420 is currently being utilized by cannabis operators in every legal U.S. market.
“This is truly a symbiotic partnership,” stated Dev Nath, Director at Zencorn, LLC. “We’re leveling the playing field for Proteus 420 merchants by delivering a cost-effective and cashless payment platform, while also expanding Zenco’s geographic footprint to new cannabis markets across the country.”
Proteus 420 and Zenco will exhibit together at MJBizCon Las Vegas and perform live hourly demos of the payment software solution.
“Attendees will be able to see in real time how we can streamline dispensary payments and how merchants can improve their operations safely and compliantly,” explained Morris.
In addition, Proteus 420 has recently released a whole new interface courtesy of the Zenco mobile banking platform.
“This partnership is about bringing cannabis retail into a normal transaction pattern to benefit merchants who are already faced with many challenging restrictions as a cannabis operator. When shoppers are no longer confined to the cash they have on hand, the opportunity for growth is boundless,” said Nath.
For more information on Proteus 420 software visit, proteus420.com. To learn more about Zenco, visit zencodebit.com.
About Proteus 420:
Established in 2008, Proteus 420 is an online enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for businesses in e-commerce, retail, healthcare, and highly regulated industries, including alcohol and cannabis. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Proteus 420 offers highly regulated industries a single source solution for their business operations. The company was co-founded by tech veterans David and Dawne Morris and consists of a team of successful and experienced programmers, developers, and business professionals. Proteus 420 specializes in customer management, point of sale, inventory management, e-commerce, accounting, document storage, grow management, and driver tracking. The innovative platform also provides built-in, state reporting for compliance with all the major reporting agencies. Proteus 420 is a validated software provider with METRC, and other state reporting systems. For more information, visit Proteus420.com.
About Zenco:
Established in 2021, Zenco is a mobile payment platform for cannabis businesses and highly regulated industries. Powered by Zencorn, LLC, a minority-owned company and single-source tech hub for cannabis payment solutions, Zenco connects dispensary retail stores with mainstream, federal financial networks through a closed-end payment loop network. Zenco is known for securely and compliantly helping businesses integrate with their point of sale solution. The platform approves merchant applications quickly, makes dispensary shopping convenient, hassle free and cashless, while also improving the customer experience. To learn more about Zenco, visit Zencodebit.com.
