Attorney General Peterson's Statement in Response to Eighth Circuit Injunction

Attorney General Peterson’s Response to Eighth Circuit Injunction:
“The Eighth Circuit’s thorough analysis of the standing issue confirms that the States have a right to pursue this very important case. The court also recognizes that this attempt to forgive over $400 billion in student loans threatens serious harm to the economy that cannot be undone. It is important to stop the Biden administration from such unlawful abuse of power.”
