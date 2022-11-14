Chicago Property Management Company Westward360 Announces its Partnership with Habitat for Humanity
Westward360 announced today its strategic partnership with Habitat for Humanity, a global nonprofit housing organization.
Westward360, a premier provider of real estate management services for community associations and rental property owners, announced today its strategic partnership with Habitat for Humanity, a global nonprofit housing organization that works with communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in approximately 70 countries.
Westward360 serves multiple markets throughout the United States and is the most recognized property management company in the State of Illinois. The company manages and supports tens of thousands of homes throughout the state, making it an ideal partner for Habitat for Humanity.
"This partnership has been a long time in the making. It’s an absolute privilege to be working with Habitat for Humanity, the world’s premier provider of housing for those most in need. With Westward360’s automation, experience, and dedication to its client base, we are here to support this amazing company so that Habitat can continue to focus on what they do best." – Ian Duni, Chief Sales Officer at Westward360.
Habitat for Humanity works with families, local communities, volunteers and partners so that more people are able to live in affordable and safe homes. Their advocacy efforts focus on policy reform to remove systemic barriers preventing low-income and historically underserved families from accessing adequate, affordable shelter.
“We are excited to partner with Westward360 in Chicago. Our market development programs require prudent and dedicated property management. Westward360 is an industry leader and we are excited and thankful to be working with them.” – Jennifer Taff, Executive Director for DuPage Habitat for Humanity and Chicago South Suburbs Habitat for Humanity.
Besides Mr. Duni, Westward360's leadership team includes: Brawley Reishman, CTO; David Westveer, CFO; Brent Straitff, CEO; Nathan Brown, CIO; and Travis Taylor, COO.
About Westward360
Real estate management is complex and ever-changing, and we're here to navigate it with you. That's why Westward360 offers an all-encompassing partnership. Managing, maintaining, buying, selling, renting and investing — we're here for all of it. For more information, visit westward360.com.
