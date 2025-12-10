Westward360 Announces Merger with HomeLink Property Management, Launching its Services in the the Atlanta Metropolitan Area.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westward360 , a leading provider of community association management services, is proud to announce its merger with HomeLink Property Management, based in Newnan, GA.Effective November 1, W360 now serves the greater Atlanta area, newly bringing its innovative community management solutions and customer service resources to the Southeastern United States.“In partnering with Westward360, we’re excited to have more ability than ever before to serve our board and homeowners with more resources, better technology, and support, and allow us to grow with the community,” says Scott Sells, owner, founder and principal of HomeLink.Combining Local Expertise with Scalable SupportSince 2008, Homelink has been a reliable, community-focused partner for associations and property owners throughout the Greater Atlanta area. By joining Westward360, HomeLink and its clients gain access to industry-leading tools, technology, and resources, while continuing to receive the personalized, locally-grounded service.“We’ve been looking for the right partner to grow with us as we move into the Atlanta area and Georgia as a whole,” said Brent Straitiff, CEO of Westward360. “Scott, his team, and what they have built over the last 17 years, gives our organization deep roots and local knowledge, and we’re excited to combine that with the resources and scalability of Westward360. As a combined force, we can deliver an even better experience for board members and homeowners.”What This Means for Clients- Same great people: HomeLink team will continue to serve their communities, now with additional tools and support.- Upgraded systems: Associations will benefit from Westward360’s best-in-class technology for communication, financial reporting, and maintenance tracking.- Broader service offerings: From project oversight to reserve planning, clients will have access to a more robust menu of services.A Stronger Future for Georgia CommunitiesThis merger marks another step in Westward360’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its presence in particularly in high-growth communities looking for better partners, better guidance, and a better community management experience. With expanded coverage and deeper resources, the combined team is better positioned than ever to help associations thrive in 2026 and beyond.About Westward360Westward360 is a full-service community association management company headquartered in Chicago, IL. With thousands of units under management and a growing national footprint, Westward360 delivers professional, responsive, and transparent services to residential associations of all types and sizes. By combining personalized attention with enterprise-level capabilities, Westward360 empowers boards to lead their communities with confidence.

