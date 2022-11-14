MH/IDD Investigator Position

The Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD) is seeking to fill a MH/IDD Investigator 1 position. This position will be located in Nashville, TN. This position’s primary responsibility is to triage allegations reported via the DIDD hotline or Reportable Event Forms (REF’s) which may include, but is not limited to: collecting documentation, conducting telephonic interviews, and completing SharePoint entries.

Job Responsibilities:

Receiving calls to the DIDD Abuse Hotline during State Operating Hours (Monday-Friday, 8:00 AM-4:30 PM CST)

Participation in On-Call Investigator rotations for hotline calls

Triaging calls reported to the REM Intake Coordinators, and triaging events reported via Reportable Event Form (REF) as scheduled

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

This position will be filled with a person who has the ability to manage multiple projects in a timely manner, be able to work and communicate effectively in a stressful environment, possess excellent verbal and written skills, organize and prioritize assignments, work independently and have flexibility in their work schedule.

Qualifications:

Education equivalent to graduation from a standard high school and one year of professional investigative or professional work with Individuals with Developmental or Intellectual disabilities



Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor's degree in Social Work or other relevant behavioral science may substitute for the required experience



How to Apply:

External Candidates: Visit stateoftn-careers.ttcportals.com>Scroll down to "Search all Jobs">Search for Job ID #40131

Internal Candidates: Log into Edison using your state employee ID and password. Click Navigator - HCM - Self Service - Recruiting - Careers

