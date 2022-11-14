Governor McKee Issues Statement in Recognition of Veterans Day

Submit Release
RHODE ISLAND, November 14 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee released the following statement today in recognition of Veterans Day:

"Today is an important day for all Rhode Islanders to truly recognize the meaning of Veterans Day.

Rhode Island's Veterans courageously fought to protect our freedom, and we should find that Veteran in our life – in our homes, our families, our neighborhoods – and thank them for their courage and valor in defending our freedom.

While a thank you can never truly be enough for their selfless service and sacrifice, it is our way of showing our appreciation for what they have done, and continue to do, for us as Americans.

To the more than 60,000 Veterans, active duty, and guard members who live in our state, and their families, I thank you. And to those who are no longer with us, we will never forget you."

