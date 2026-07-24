SCAM ALERT: Rhode Island Department of State Alerts All Voters to Phishing Scam

RHODE ISLAND, July 24 - PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of State today issued the following scam alert:

The Rhode Island Department of State's Election Division has been alerted to a phishing attempt that issues a false warning to voters regarding verification of their voter information.

The email asks voters to review their voter information and click a link to confirm or update that information. This email was not authorized by the Department of State and should be deleted right away. Do not click links in the email.

An email was sent from an email address that displays as admin@vote.sos.ri.gov, which is not a state-authorized email address. The subject line reads "2026 Vote RI Gov Information Verification."

Rhode Island election officials will never ask you to click a link to verify voter information unless you are on our trusted website (vote.ri.gov) and only after you have entered your personal information.

"Keeping your voter information updated ahead of an election is very important – but unfortunately, bad actors are trying to take advantage of your desire to ensure you're ready to vote," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "I encourage anyone who needs to confirm or update their voter information to do so on our Voter Information Center at vote.ri.gov."

More information about elections can be found at vote.ri.gov.

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