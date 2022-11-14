Future Today Institute Announces 2022 Fall Fellows
Future Today Institute (FTI) today announced the appointment of four professionals to its Fall cohort.
Future Today Institute (FTI) today announced the appointment four professionals to its Foresight Fellows Program. Fellows will work on a diverse range of strategic foresight initiatives and projects under the guidance of FTI's associates and management.
— Marc Palatucci, who leads FTI's Fellows Program
During this 12-week paid program, Fellows will contribute to a vast range of challenging projects, including: business opportunities presented by Web3 and the metaverse; emerging technologies related to decentralized finance, cryptocurrencies, tokens and blockchains; the futures of agriculture, data, gene editing and the global food supply; the futures of education, and a 10-year horizon for hospitality and entertainment.
“This program is a unique opportunity for foresight professionals to strengthen their abilities in strategic foresight,” said Marc Palatucci, who leads FTI’s Fellows Program. “The Fellows apply their skills to help solve complex challenges for real-world clients across a variety of sectors, and bring diverse perspectives to our work at FTI, making a measurable impact on our success.”
Three fellows, who completed the Strategic Foresight MBA course at the New York University Stern School of Business, and one fellow who is currently working at the United Nations Development Project, will continue to build on their skill sets through virtual professional development opportunities, meetings with foresight practitioners, and weekly meetings with FTI staff.
The 2022 Fall Fellows cohort includes:
Allana Katz, a second year MBA at NYU Stern School of Business specializing in strategy and management.
Maura Yates, a recent MBA graduate of the NYU Stern School of Business, with specializations in marketing and management.
Tom Wang, a MBA student at NYU Stern School of Business, with specializations in strategy, technology and finance.
Whit Henderson, a foresight consultant for the United National Development Project, with specializations in education, immersive learning, carbon reduction and resilience.
About Future Today Institute
Future Today Institute is a global leader in the use of foresight methods to solve strategic organizational and business challenges. Founded in 2006, FTI researches, models and prototypes growth, innovation, and strategic opportunity. As the foremost strategic foresight and futures management consultants to executive leadership teams worldwide, FTI’s data-driven applied research finds inflections and disruptive potential early. FTI positions leaders to define big bets, backcast roadmaps to present-day action, and achieve their visions of the future.
Our clients range from the world’s largest multinational corporations to institutional investors, from media organizations to tech giants, and family offices to macro hedge funds. They all desire a clear line of sight to the future so that they can thrive in an environment of uncertainty and continual change.
