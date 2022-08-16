Future Today Institute Named to Inc. Magazine’s 2022 List of the Fastest-Growing Companies in America
The Inc. 5000 ranks the fastest-growing companies in America.
Strategic foresight management consulting firm Future Today Institute appears on the Inc 5000 list with three-year revenue growth of 330%.
Businesses are eager to prepare for the unpredictable.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Future Today Institute, a leading foresight and strategy firm that helps leaders and their organizations prepare for complex futures, appeared on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America. With 330% growth in revenues since 2018, this is the second consecutive year that the Future Today Institute has ranked among the top high-growth private companies in the America. The Future Today Institute joins Under Armour, Intuit, Zappos, Patagonia, and many other well-known companies that gained their first national exposure as honorees on the annual Inc. 5000 list.
— Amy Webb, CEO, Future Today Institute
Demand has grown steadily for futurists and foresight advising. For more than 15 years, the Future Today Institute has advised the leaders of the world’s largest and most-admired companies, as well as three-star admirals and generals, and the senior leadership of central banks and intergovernmental organizations. The Future Today Institute’s data-driven, technology-led foresight methodology is now used within hundreds of organizations globally. It is also taught in business schools and graduate programs.
“Businesses are eager to prepare for the unpredictable,” said Amy Webb, CEO of the Future Today Institute. “In the past year, we received an unprecedented number of new requests to develop scenarios showing potential disruptive forces, as well as long-term growth and risk. In addition, executive management teams are starting to recognize strategic foresight as an essential capability necessary to ensure the long-term survivability of their organizations. We are working with several businesses to develop a foresight methodology and to train strategy teams.”
The Future Today Institute's fast growth since 2018 is due to a highly uncertain business environment and a growing demand for strategic foresight. Business leaders are in an extended state of crisis due to the rapid pace of new technology, inflation concerns, mounting U.S.-China geopolitical tensions, extreme weather events, and Covid-19 pandemic aftershocks. Some businesses are struggling to cope with extreme uncertainty, while others need to understand where and how they can lead and grow.
In addition to trends, scenario planning and long-range scenario development, the Future Today Institute offers experiential learning opportunities for those interested in foresight.
The Future Today Institute began a phased expansion process in 2019. Diversifying core business operations resulted in significant top-line growth during the past three years.
The Inc. 5000 list ranks companies by overall revenue growth during a three-year timeframe. Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of December 31, 2021.
“Inclusion in the Inc. 5000 is recognition that our business leaders are thinking critically about the futures,” says Webb. “We are honored to have our work at the Future Today Institute recognized –– and we look forward to sharing the value of strategic foresight with many more organizations in the years to come.”
