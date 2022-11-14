Submit Release
Free Food, Giveaways at Carolina QuickCare Ribbon Cutting for Laurinburg Urgent Care

Community Event features Money Machine, Food truck, Chamber Ribbon cutting, and Prizes

— Suzy Buck, VP of Marketing and Operations
LAURINBURG, NC, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carolina QuickCare Laurinburg urgent care center and Laurinburg Chamber of Commerce invite the community to attend a ribbon-cutting event at noon on Tuesday, November 15. The family-friendly event celebrates the recent opening of Carolina QuickCare’s Laurinburg location and will be taking place at 907 US-401, Suite 5 (across from Walmart, next to Zaxby’s and Petsense).

— EVENT DETAILS —

What: Ribbon cutting and grand opening event for Carolina QuickCare Laurinburg Urgent Care

When: Tuesday, November 15, 2022 — Celebration begins at 12:00 pm

Where: 907 US-401, Suite 5 (across from Walmart, next to Zaxby’s and Petsense)

Who: All Laurinburg families, residents, and local businesses are invited to attend the free event

— Laurinburg Urgent Care Open 7 Days a Week —

The Carolina QuickCare location opened in late September and has been proudly serving Laurinburg families 7-days a week. Prior to the center’s opening, Laurinburg residents didn’t have many options for walk-in healthcare during evenings and on weekends.
"We've truly enjoyed serving the community in Scotland County, and look forward to meeting more Laurinburg residents at our upcoming ribbon-cutting event," said Suzy Buck, Vice President of Marketing and Operations.

— EVENT ACTIVITIES —

The celebration begins at noon on Tuesday, November 15, and will include many family-friendly activities:

Free Food • Laurinburg Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting • Fun Giveaways
Icee truck • Win some prizes in the Carolina QuickCare Money Booth • Clinic Tours

Don’t miss out on the fun! Stop by 907 US-401, Suite 5 (across from Walmart, next to Zaxby’s and Petsense), on Tuesday, November 15. Festivities begin with the ribbon cutting at noon. Learn more about the Carolina QuickCare Laurinburg urgent care location by texting “QUICK” to 843-418-9107, or by following us on social media at https://www.facebook.com/QuickCareLaurinburg or https://www.instagram.com/carolinaquickcare/. Go Scots!

