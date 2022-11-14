Submit Release
PANACEA CONGRATULATES HH SHEIKH HAMDAN BIN MOHAMMED, ON HIS LANDMARK 40TH BIRTHDAY

Panacea - YOU Are The Reason

Panacea Recognizes Crowned Prince of Dubai, Fazza As He Arrives At His Transformational 40th Birthday

We wish to shine a light on all that you have accomplished thus far, and take this opportunity to be a small part of launching you into what is surely all that you are destined to become.”
— AK, Panacea Founder, CEO, CSO
WOODBURY, MINNESOTA, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed, the Crown Prince of Dubai affectionately known as Fazza, arrives at what is commonly known as a pivotal time in life, his 40th Birthday.

Fazza, known for his many wonderful attributes as an empathetic approachable leader, visionary investor, gifted creative in his poetry and photography, even an elite endurance athlete, represents much more, and we at Panacea see the future in you! We see your evolution and know that your future is one to watch, not just for the people of Dubai, or the world of Fintech, but for humanity.

We at Panacea simply wish to shine a light on all that you have accomplished thus far in your time on earth, and take this opportunity to be a small part of launching you into what is surely all that you are destined to become in this next phase of your life. We know your personal greatness, strength of character and visionary mind will not only serve the people of Dubai and UAE, but will extend to humanity in ways that even you, never imagined possible.

Panacea is a company known for unprecedented innovation in Health and Wellbeing with divisions encompassing all of what matters most to today’s most troubling health issues. Panacea Biomed in nutrition, Panacea NeuroGen, in neuroregenerative biologics and Panacea Pre-Sci in diagnostics. Panacea wishes His Highness Sheik Hamdan, a birthday as special as he is.

Darian Ghazali
DG@PanaceaBiomed.com
+1 651-208-6312
email us here
