Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,287 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 297,924 in the last 365 days.

Premier Health & Holistic Medicine Releases New Guide on ILADS Doctors and Lyme Disease Treatment

LEESBURG, VIRGINIA , UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Health & Holistic Medicine just released a new guide detailing ILADS doctors and how their holistic approach to treating Lyme disease can be beneficial to any patient suffering from tick-borne illnesses.

Lyme disease is a serious condition that can be complicated to treat. And this is because it affects people of all ages differently. As such, using a holistic approach, an ILADS doctor may be able to provide much more comprehensive care when treating Lyme disease.

ILADS doctors belong to the International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society. This organization is a nonprofit which provides patients suffering from Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses care for their condition using an evidence-based, holistic approach. And in doing so, a patient may be able to cope with their illness while also having any other underlying conditions addressed.

Treatment for Lyme disease, as mentioned, can be complicated due to a variety of factors. However, Lyme disease is best treated with regimens that are tailored specifically to suit the individual, not the disease. And this is why the holistic approach of ILADS doctors can be a powerful tool in the fight against Lyme disease.

ILADS doctors often base their treatment on many factors, a few of which are:

• Type of tick bite
• Length of time between bite and diagnosis
• Parts of the body affected
• Underlying health conditions
• Presence of other tick-borne illnesses

ILADS doctors have also devised the only evidence-based approach to the treatment of tick-borne illnesses. And by using the methods they’ve devised, several types of treatment protocols have been implemented and successful for Lyme disease.

Located in Leesburg, Virginia, Premier Health & Holistic Medicine is home to ILADS doctor Robin Ridinger. And with over 25 years of experience in the treatment of Lyme disease, she stands ready to diagnose and treat those suffering from Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses.

If you’d like to learn more about Dr. Ridinger, or to schedule an appointment, you can do so by contacting Premier Health & Holistic Medicine via the company website.

Robin Ridinger
Premier Health and Holistic Medicine
+1 703-857-4280
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Premier Health & Holistic Medicine Releases New Guide on ILADS Doctors and Lyme Disease Treatment

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.