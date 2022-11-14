Premier Health & Holistic Medicine Releases New Guide on ILADS Doctors and Lyme Disease Treatment
EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Health & Holistic Medicine just released a new guide detailing ILADS doctors and how their holistic approach to treating Lyme disease can be beneficial to any patient suffering from tick-borne illnesses.
Lyme disease is a serious condition that can be complicated to treat. And this is because it affects people of all ages differently. As such, using a holistic approach, an ILADS doctor may be able to provide much more comprehensive care when treating Lyme disease.
ILADS doctors belong to the International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society. This organization is a nonprofit which provides patients suffering from Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses care for their condition using an evidence-based, holistic approach. And in doing so, a patient may be able to cope with their illness while also having any other underlying conditions addressed.
Treatment for Lyme disease, as mentioned, can be complicated due to a variety of factors. However, Lyme disease is best treated with regimens that are tailored specifically to suit the individual, not the disease. And this is why the holistic approach of ILADS doctors can be a powerful tool in the fight against Lyme disease.
ILADS doctors often base their treatment on many factors, a few of which are:
• Type of tick bite
• Length of time between bite and diagnosis
• Parts of the body affected
• Underlying health conditions
• Presence of other tick-borne illnesses
ILADS doctors have also devised the only evidence-based approach to the treatment of tick-borne illnesses. And by using the methods they’ve devised, several types of treatment protocols have been implemented and successful for Lyme disease.
Located in Leesburg, Virginia, Premier Health & Holistic Medicine is home to ILADS doctor Robin Ridinger. And with over 25 years of experience in the treatment of Lyme disease, she stands ready to diagnose and treat those suffering from Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses.
If you’d like to learn more about Dr. Ridinger, or to schedule an appointment, you can do so by contacting Premier Health & Holistic Medicine via the company website.
Robin Ridinger
