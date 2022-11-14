Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B5001651

TROOPER: Detective Corporal Steven Gelder                                                                 

STATION: New Haven                    

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919 

LOCATION: Starksboro, VT

VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

ACCUSED: Jonathan Gay

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 31, 2022, a female victim disclosed to the Vermont State Police being touched in a sexual manner by Jonathan Gay of Starksboro, Vermont.  The case was assigned to the Vermont State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigations. On November 14, 2022, Jonathan Gay was issued a criminal citation for the crime of lewd and lascivious conduct.  Jonathan Gay was ordered to appear before a judicial officer at the Superior Court of Vermont, Criminal Division, Addison, on January 23, 2023, at 1230 hrs.  

 

LODGED - no

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: No. Released on citation.  

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, Addison

COURT DATE/TIME: January 23, 2023 at 1230 hrs

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

