New Haven Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5001651
TROOPER: Detective Corporal Steven Gelder
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
LOCATION: Starksboro, VT
VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct
ACCUSED: Jonathan Gay
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 31, 2022, a female victim disclosed to the Vermont State Police being touched in a sexual manner by Jonathan Gay of Starksboro, Vermont. The case was assigned to the Vermont State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigations. On November 14, 2022, Jonathan Gay was issued a criminal citation for the crime of lewd and lascivious conduct. Jonathan Gay was ordered to appear before a judicial officer at the Superior Court of Vermont, Criminal Division, Addison, on January 23, 2023, at 1230 hrs.
LODGED - no
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: No. Released on citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, Addison
COURT DATE/TIME: January 23, 2023 at 1230 hrs
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.