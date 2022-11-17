Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,064 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,078 in the last 365 days.

Harrington Group International Energizes YouTube Channel - New material added alongside classic favorites

HGI Logo

hgi youtube

Harrington Group International (HGI) announced today that a new YouTube Channel was launched - https://www.youtube.com/user/TheHarringtonGroup

The videos are an overview of the business problem, the software solution & the ROI”
— John M. Cachat, Business Development Executive
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 1991, HGI has been developing an ultra- efficient HQMS software system to promote long term relationships with companies and users of all scope.

“HGI receives requests periodically for short videos on the HQMS software modules. The requests ask for more than just a complete software demo, but a need for quick high-level overview of specific business opportunities, the HQMS solution, and the ROI,” stated John M. Cachat, HGI Business Development Executive

Harrington Group International continues to grow its world-class suite of quality management software. They ascertain a successful track record in business process improvement and quality management. With over 45,000 satisfied customers worldwide, HGI supports its clients in delivering higher product quality, lower production costs, and increasing both top line revenue and bottom-line profits.

HGI offers substantial short-term operational improvements and strong long-term financial results through a blend of products and services. This includes, but is not limited to, Enterprise Quality Management with HQMS Intelligent Business Decisions with HGI Analytics, Better supplier communication via the Supplier Collaboration Portal, and Hands-on training for the entire product suite.

HGI looks forward to continuing its support of the global user community, promoting cross-industry discussions regarding the HQMS software, such as “What is Quality 4.0?”.

If you have not visited the Harrington Group International’s YouTube Channel, stop by! There is great new content, along with classic favorites and memories of the PAST 30+ Years!

Visit our website at www.hgint.com and/or call us @ 1-800-ISO-9000 to schedule a FREE DEMO today!

James Harrington
Harrington Group International
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Harrington Group International Energizes YouTube Channel - New material added alongside classic favorites

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.