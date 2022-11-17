Harrington Group International Energizes YouTube Channel - New material added alongside classic favorites
Harrington Group International (HGI) announced today that a new YouTube Channel was launched - https://www.youtube.com/user/TheHarringtonGroup
The videos are an overview of the business problem, the software solution & the ROI”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 1991, HGI has been developing an ultra- efficient HQMS software system to promote long term relationships with companies and users of all scope.
— John M. Cachat, Business Development Executive
“HGI receives requests periodically for short videos on the HQMS software modules. The requests ask for more than just a complete software demo, but a need for quick high-level overview of specific business opportunities, the HQMS solution, and the ROI,” stated John M. Cachat, HGI Business Development Executive
Harrington Group International continues to grow its world-class suite of quality management software. They ascertain a successful track record in business process improvement and quality management. With over 45,000 satisfied customers worldwide, HGI supports its clients in delivering higher product quality, lower production costs, and increasing both top line revenue and bottom-line profits.
HGI offers substantial short-term operational improvements and strong long-term financial results through a blend of products and services. This includes, but is not limited to, Enterprise Quality Management with HQMS Intelligent Business Decisions with HGI Analytics, Better supplier communication via the Supplier Collaboration Portal, and Hands-on training for the entire product suite.
HGI looks forward to continuing its support of the global user community, promoting cross-industry discussions regarding the HQMS software, such as “What is Quality 4.0?”.
If you have not visited the Harrington Group International’s YouTube Channel, stop by! There is great new content, along with classic favorites and memories of the PAST 30+ Years!
Visit our website at www.hgint.com and/or call us @ 1-800-ISO-9000 to schedule a FREE DEMO today!
James Harrington
Harrington Group International
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other