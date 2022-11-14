Carton Service Receives Two Patents and Three New Trademarks in 2022
Innovation specifically related to sustainable gable top packaging is a company goal
As we approach our 100th year in business, we continue to innovate, especially in the area of sustainable direct contact containers.”SHELBY, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading retail packaging supplier Carton Service CSI, LLC is pleased to announce they have been granted two new patents, both related to direct contents contact gable carton packaging innovations which can be for liquid or dry or semi-solid contents like food, beverages and soaps. In addition, trademarks have been allowed for three (3) new brands: Cartons4REarth®, Cups4REarth® and Tubs4REarth®.
— Reid Lederer
“As we approach our 100th year in business, we continue to innovate, especially in the area of sustainable direct contact containers,” said company president Reid Lederer. “Our ‘can do’ team enjoys the satisfaction that comes from working with unique customers; our company culture has always involved thinking ahead to what customers might need next. What they clearly want next are sustainable packaging solutions. All the patent and trademark work relates to more eco-friendly packaging choices which can contain many different contents.”
US Patent No. 11,383,474 B2 is for a new way to put see-through windows into direct contact food and liquid cartons. Other methods use adhesive applications which can compromise a direct contact container. This patented product prevents adhesive from coming in contact with food while allowing consumers to see the package contents. Carton Service believes this new technology will lead to exciting advancements throughout the food packaging industry.
Carton Service has also obtained US Patent 11,472,594 B2 for a new type of direct contact liquid packaging. This paper container uses a unique approach to sealing that keeps liquid contents protected. The closure helps prevent air and/or liquid from leaching in or out of the container, making it ideal for a wide range of liquid packaging applications (including soap) and a viable substitute to plastic bottles and single use containers.
“With more patent applications in the pipeline, we wanted to create packaging brands - Cartons4REarth®, Cups4REarth® and Tubs4REarth® - that would communicate to liquid, food, and health and beauty customers that there are more sustainable packaging choices available. In addition, we have recently earned FSC ® certification and we received a silver Ecovadis sustainability rating. We intend to be sustainability packaging leaders and innovators into our next generation of Carton Service.” said Lederer.
About Carton Service:
Carton Service CSI, LLC has been delivering quality folding cartons to customers since 1926. Recently, they introduced the Cartons4REarth® brand of cartons with many eco-friendly attributes. Competitively serving small-to-large quantity runs, Carton Service maintains expertise in windowed gable-top cartons, UV printing and UV coating production, in-line vision systems, and quality operating system procedures. We also handle specialty converting applications such as security tags, milk and foil stock converting, embossing, and direct contact food carton production. Carton Service has in house design & packaging structure teams to help you get your product to market (providing mockups for retail line reviews and presentations). All services are conveniently carried out under one roof for better quality control and responsiveness. 800.533.7744.
For more information about Carton Service and our sustainable packaging solutions, please visit our website www.CartonService.com, where you can find our 2022 Sustainability Commitment, or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.
