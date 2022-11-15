Q-Tech/Axtal Strategic Alliance Addresses New Space Demands for Crystal Oscillators
Alliance offers broad range of devices supporting the dramatic growth in low-earth-orbit satellite clustersCYPRESS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Q-Tech Corporation, a US-based leading supplier of space-qualified crystal oscillators, announces a strategic alliance with Axtal, GmbH & Co. KG, a German manufacturer of crystal oscillators, to provide a broad range of crystal oscillators for low-earth orbit satellite clusters. The companies each have developed an extensive selection of products specifically designed to meet the performance and reliability requirements for latest, most demanding new space LEO satellite applications, including:
Q-Tech
• Crystal Oscillators (XO)
o With frequency ranges from 1.5MHz - 250MHz and stability from ±25 - ±50 ppm
• Microprocessor Compensated Crystal Oscillators (MCXO)
o With frequency ranges from 5MHz - 100MHz and stability from ±10 - ±30 ppb
Axtal
• Temperature Compensated Crystal Oscillators (TCXO)
o With frequency ranges from 10MHz - 50MHz and stability from ±1 - ±2 ppm
• Oven Controlled Crystal Oscillators (OCXO)
o With frequency ranges from 10MHz -120MHz and stability from ±10 - ±50 ppb
“The strategic alliance between Q-Tech and Axtal provides satellite manufacturers with single-source access to a complete line of devices with price/performance optimized for the burgeoning new space applications,” said Scott Sentz, Q-Tech’s Director of Sales and Marketing. “The two companies bring together decades of experience and technological advances that serve this market perfectly.”
About Q-Tech
Q-Tech Corporation was founded in 1972 with the objective of providing state-of-the-art crystal clock oscillators and frequency control solutions for companies with demanding applications. As the leading U.S. manufacturer of qualified products to MIL-PRF-55310 as well as ultra-high reliability standards such as Aerospace Corporation TOR (GPS III) and NASA GSFC specifications, Q-Tech proudly services the military, aerospace, down-hole and deep space industries. Q-Tech is certified to the AS9100 and ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems. The Company maintains a global presence with sales capabilities throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.
About Axtal
Axtal, GmbH focusses on the design, development, production, testing and sales of frequency control products, which includes crystal resonators, crystal oscillators and complex frequency control modules comprising quartz and other piezoelectric crystal resonators, such as Langasite (LGS) and SAW resonators. Axtal manufactures oscillators & filters for space applications for over a decade and has products listed on the ESA EPPL. AXTAL is certified to ISO9001:2015 since 2008.
Editorial Contacts:
Scott Sentz, Director, Sales & Marketing
Q-Tech Corporation
+1.310.836.7900 ext.110
scott.sentz@q-tech.com
Henry Halang, Technical Director
Axtal GmbH & Co. KG
+49.6261.6742351
henry.halang@axtal.com
Agency Contact:
Greg Evans, P.E.
WelComm, Inc.
858.633.1911
greg@welcomm.com
Greg Evans
WelComm, Inc
