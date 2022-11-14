SCORE CDC Hosts Workshop to Help Current & Hopeful Young Entrepreneurs Be Sucessful

SCORE CDCYouth Entrepreneur Workshop Flyer Youth Entrepreneur Kinyah Bean will serve as the keynote speaker.

SCORE CDC hosts a youth entrepreneur workshop for ages 10 -17 and their guardians to help them learn the fundamentals of running a business.

It has become quite common for young people to create businesses. We want to make sure that they, along with their guardians, have a good foundation and the knowledge to be successful.” — Rebecca Hutchinson, SCORE CDC Executive Directore

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCORE Community Development Corporation is helping young entrepreneurs get the knowledge they need to be successful during a Youth Entrepreneur Workshop on Saturday, November 19th, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. This free event is open to ages 10 - 17 and their guardians. Experts will speak on topics such as how to start a business, goal setting, e-commerce, marketing, how to guide a youth entrepreneur, and more. The Youth Entrepreneur Workshop will take place at the SCORE CDC office located at 571 Vance Ave. Memphis, TN 38126.

Rebecca Hutchinson is the Founder and Executive Director of SCORE CDC, and she decided to host the workshop after meeting several young people who expressed an interest in making their own money. “It has become quite common for young people to create businesses. We want to make sure that they, along with their guardians, have a good foundation and the knowledge to be successful,” said Hutchinson. “It’s open to youth who are thinking about starting a business and those who already have one. We want them to know that it’s okay to dream big and their age shouldn’t deter them.”

The keynote speaker for the workshop will be 13-year-old Kinyah Bean, owner of B-Chill Lemonade. Bean began her business at the age of eight, and her delicious lemonade can be found online and in seven retail locations in and around Memphis. She even wrote a book entitled “Chillin' My Way to Success,” which shares her journey as a young entrepreneur and encourages other youth to do the same. The workshop will also contain a youth vendor fair where those who have products to sell can do so and receive feedback/suggestions from experts on how to best market themselves in that setting. SCORE’s Youth Entrepreneur Workshop is funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. For more information and to register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/441924988537 or call 901.504.5392.

ABOUT SCORE

SCORE stands for South City, a Community of Opportunity, Revitalization, and Empowerment. Founded in 2017, SCORE Community Development Corporation is designed to intentionally and strategically implement civic engagement activities in the South City community at the grassroots level and connect residents to opportunities that help to provide them with the tools, information, and skill sets needed to empower themselves. SCORE CDC's mission is to build community capacity and promote economic equity while restoring a sense of community ownership, pride, identity, and empowerment.