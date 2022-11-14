Advisory Board Meetings Announced
The North Dakota Game and Fish Department Advisory Board will host public meetings this fall at eight locations across the state. In addition, the district 7 meeting in Bismarck will be streamed live on the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.
These public meetings, held each spring and fall, provide citizens with an opportunity to discuss fish and wildlife issues and ask questions of their district advisors and agency personnel.
For the statewide livestream, questions can be submitted via chat during the meeting.
District 1 – Divide, McKenzie and Williams counties
Date: November 21 – 7 p.m.
Location: Community Center, Tioga
Host: Peaceful Valley Pheasants Forever
Contact: Kelci Hanson, 701-641-2097
Advisory board member: Beau Wisness, Keene
District 6 – Barnes, Dickey, Foster, Griggs, Logan, LaMoure, McIntosh, Stutsman and Wells counties
Date: November 22 – 7 p.m.
Location: Eagles Club, 345 12th Ave. NE, Valley City
Host: Barnes County Wildlife Federation
Contact: Perry Kapaun, 701-490-1797
Advisory board member: Cody Sand, Ashley
District 8 – Adams, Billings, Bowman, Dunn, Golden Valley, Hettinger, Slope and Stark counties
Date: November 23 – 7 p.m.
Location: Choice Financial Bank, 201 Main St. N., Belfield
Host: Belfield Sportsmen's Club
Contact: Thumper Braun, 701-575-6674
Advisory board member: Rob Brooks, Rhame
District 5 – Cass, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Steele and Traill counties
Date: November 28 – 7 p.m.
Location: Community Center, 14497 42nd St. SE, Embden
Host: Four Corners Wildlife Club
Contact: Kyle Schultz, 701-361-7429
Advisory board member: Doug Madsen, Harwood
District 2 – Bottineau, Burke, McHenry, Mountrail, Pierce, Renville and Ward counties
Date: November 29 – 7 p.m.
Location: Mountrail South Complex, 8103 61st St. NW, Stanley
Host: North Dakota Fur Hunters and Trappers Association
Contact: Chris Pulver, 701-629-1475
Advisory board member: Travis Leier, Velva
District 7 – Burleigh, Emmons, Grant, Kidder, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver, Sheridan and Sioux counties
Date: November 30 – 7 p.m.
Location: Game and Fish Main Office, 100 N. Bismarck Expressway, Bismarck
Host: Dakota Pheasants Forever
Contact and advisory board member: Jody Sommer, Mandan, 701-527-2295
District 3 – Benson, Cavalier, Eddy, Ramsey, Rolette and Towner counties
Date: December 5 – 7 p.m.
Location: Eagles Club, 7 8th St. S., New Rockford
Host: Eddy County Rod and Gun Club
Contact: Duane Duda, 701-302-0510
Advisory board member: Edward Dosch, Devils Lake
District 4 – Grand Forks, Nelson, Pembina and Walsh counties
Date: December 6 – 7 p.m.
Location: American Legion Club, 701 Main St. W., Cavalier
Host: Pembina County and Area Sportsmen’s Club
Contact: Roger Furstenau, 701-265-2960
Advisory board member: Bruce Ellertson, Lakota