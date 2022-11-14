Advisory Board Meetings Announced

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department Advisory Board will host public meetings this fall at eight locations across the state. In addition, the district 7 meeting in Bismarck will be streamed live on the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.

These public meetings, held each spring and fall, provide citizens with an opportunity to discuss fish and wildlife issues and ask questions of their district advisors and agency personnel.

For the statewide livestream, questions can be submitted via chat during the meeting.

District 1 – Divide, McKenzie and Williams counties

Date: November 21 – 7 p.m.

Location: Community Center, Tioga

Host: Peaceful Valley Pheasants Forever

Contact: Kelci Hanson, 701-641-2097

Advisory board member: Beau Wisness, Keene

District 6 – Barnes, Dickey, Foster, Griggs, Logan, LaMoure, McIntosh, Stutsman and Wells counties

Date: November 22 – 7 p.m.

Location: Eagles Club, 345 12th Ave. NE, Valley City

Host: Barnes County Wildlife Federation

Contact: Perry Kapaun, 701-490-1797

Advisory board member: Cody Sand, Ashley

District 8 – Adams, Billings, Bowman, Dunn, Golden Valley, Hettinger, Slope and Stark counties

Date: November 23 – 7 p.m.

Location: Choice Financial Bank, 201 Main St. N., Belfield

Host: Belfield Sportsmen's Club

Contact: Thumper Braun, 701-575-6674

Advisory board member: Rob Brooks, Rhame

District 5 – Cass, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Steele and Traill counties

Date: November 28 – 7 p.m.

Location: Community Center, 14497 42nd St. SE, Embden

Host: Four Corners Wildlife Club

Contact: Kyle Schultz, 701-361-7429

Advisory board member: Doug Madsen, Harwood

District 2 – Bottineau, Burke, McHenry, Mountrail, Pierce, Renville and Ward counties

Date: November 29 – 7 p.m.

Location: Mountrail South Complex, 8103 61st St. NW, Stanley

Host: North Dakota Fur Hunters and Trappers Association

Contact: Chris Pulver, 701-629-1475

Advisory board member: Travis Leier, Velva

District 7 – Burleigh, Emmons, Grant, Kidder, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver, Sheridan and Sioux counties

Date: November 30 – 7 p.m.

Location: Game and Fish Main Office, 100 N. Bismarck Expressway, Bismarck

Host: Dakota Pheasants Forever

Contact and advisory board member: Jody Sommer, Mandan, 701-527-2295

District 3 – Benson, Cavalier, Eddy, Ramsey, Rolette and Towner counties

Date: December 5 – 7 p.m.

Location: Eagles Club, 7 8th St. S., New Rockford

Host: Eddy County Rod and Gun Club

Contact: Duane Duda, 701-302-0510

Advisory board member: Edward Dosch, Devils Lake

District 4 – Grand Forks, Nelson, Pembina and Walsh counties

Date: December 6 – 7 p.m.

Location: American Legion Club, 701 Main St. W., Cavalier

Host: Pembina County and Area Sportsmen’s Club

Contact: Roger Furstenau, 701-265-2960

Advisory board member: Bruce Ellertson, Lakota