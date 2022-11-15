Citizant Completes Three Simultaneous ISO Audits
Citizant’s 100% remote workforce delivers high-quality corporate services earning spotless audit outcomes
Citizant’s Shared Services organization deserves great credit for complying routinely with our established quality processes to deliver high-quality services consistently to our customers.”CHANTILLY, VA, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Citizant has completed its annual surveillance audit of its Management System comprising three international quality standards, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000-1:2018, and ISO 27001:2013, with no adverse findings noted by the auditor from BSI Group.
— Pamela Schoppert, VP of HX and Quality
Citizant’s long-standing commitment to ISO standards ensures federal government customers that the company consistently delivers highly qualified personnel by adhering to rigorous, well-defined performance and value models for hiring/onboarding, shared services, and information security.
“Annual ISO surveillance audits are especially important for Citizant and our customers as we solidify our transition to hybrid remote operations following the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Pamela Schoppert, Vice President of Human Experience and Quality Programs. “Citizant’s Shared Services organization deserves great credit for complying routinely with our established quality processes to deliver high-quality services consistently to our internal and external customers. Without their rigorous efforts, we would not have achieved these flawless audit outcomes.”
Citizant’s continuous improvement efforts led by Director of Quality and Performance Excellence, CG Harper, have resulted in more effective use and tighter integration of existing information systems. In support of the evolving CMMC 2.0 standards, the company has also tightened its information security protocols and infrastructure for protecting information assets in a virtual work environment.
Citizant’s three ISO certifications – ISO 9001:2015 for talent acquisition, ISO 20000-1:2018 for service management, and ISO 27001:2013 for information security – comprise the company’s Management System, which gives customers and partners the confidence that Citizant achieves high-quality and consistent results in internal operations.
Citizant also has a CMMI-based Delivery System, based on process quality standards from the CMMI Institute, that assures our customers we manage every contractual project at a high level of maturity and quality. The company is independently appraised at CMMI Development Maturity Level 3 (CMMI DEV ML3) and at CMMI Services Maturity Level 3 (CMMI SVC ML3) under the newest CMMI V2.0 standards. Citizant is also registered as a CMMI Institute Partner, which allows the company to offer CMMI-approved consulting services to other commercial, non-profit, and governmental organizations.
About Citizant, Inc.
Citizant designs and delivers smarter, leaner business and IT modernization solutions for the U.S. government. The company offers Chief Information Officer (CIO) support services including infrastructure management, identity & credential management expertise, and program/portfolio management support, as well as Chief Data Officer (CDO) support services including innovative data strategies, data governance and quality programs, and data-centric cloud modernization approaches. Citizant’s Civilian Business Unit is appraised at Maturity Level 3 for both CMMI-DEV and CMMI-SVC Version 2.0. The company is also certified in ISO 9001:2015 for Talent Acquisition, ISO 20000-1:2018 for Shared Services, and ISO 27001:2013 for Information Security. Citizant, an SBA-certified Woman Owned Small Business, is headquartered in Chantilly, Va., with employees supporting government customers in 37 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, DC. Follow Citizant on LinkedIn and Twitter.
